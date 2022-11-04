WorkSafeBC is hiring for a bunch of jobs that pay over $40 per hour

WorkSafeBC is hiring for a bunch of well-paying jobs that start at over $42 per hour.

The workers’ compensation company is offering around 25 permanent full-time case manager positions and a starting salary of $42.45 hourly, including vacation, leave arrangements, healthcare and dental benefits.

WorkSafeBC is hiring “client-focused people who can understand and communicate complicated information in a compassionate way.”

The requirements to apply include a bachelor’s degree, three years of experience in a role that saw you making “decisions of a complex nature,” and general knowledge of disability management and return to work principles.

WorkSafeBC’s job listing says case managers deal with all sorts of backgrounds, including kinesiology, occupational therapy, nursing, social work and more.

While the bachelor’s degree may be too high of a barrier of entry for some, the job listing suggests that WorkSafeBC is willing to consider “equivalent combinations of education and experience.”

The deadline to apply is December 16, and the job listing lists the locations of Richmond, Abbotsford, Courtenay, Kamloops, Kelowna, Surrey, Terrace and Victoria.

