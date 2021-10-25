Best candy stores in Vancouver to check out at least once

Sugar, sugar, and more sugar. This is what will get us through the last few months of 2021 (that and a copious amount of red wine, but that’s not for this list).

The best candy stores in Vancouver are at our fingertips, and we need to take advantage of all the sweet treats they have to offer.

Here are the eight best candy stores in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Since opening its first location in 2020, Dank Mart has quickly become a premier destination to get limited-edition, hard-to-find, and never-before-seen candy, snacks, and beverages.

Address: 805 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Address: 6418 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-321-3265

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky’s Exotic Bodega (@luckysbodega)

Lucky’s has not one but two Vancouver locations now. The destination for rare snacks and drinks and trendy streetwear recently opened a new spot at 1361 East 41st Avenue, right next to much-loved foodie favourite Duffin’s Donuts.

Address: 1361 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Address: 2641 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-255-8139

Instagram

Ricardo’s Kandy Korner View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricardos Kandy Korner (@ricardoskandykorner) Ricardo’s is located at 14909 Marine Drive in White Rock, aka just steps away from the beach. This new destination for any treat you could dream of just opened earlier this year, and they claim to have the biggest and best candy selection in the province. Address: 14909 Marine Drive, White Rock

Phone: 604-535-0332 Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CANDY/ICE CREAM/DESSERTS (@yumsweetshop) on Jul 15, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

Yum Sweet Shop serves candies, ice cream, and milkshakes inspired by childhood summers. Its shelves are filled with treats like gummies, sours, chocolates, and licorice, and many treats are imported from around the globe. You will feel like an excited child while browsing through the store’s amazing selection.

Address: 4150 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7701

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forks Trading Company (@forkstradingcompany) on Sep 8, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

Squish Candy is a gourmet gummy and artisanal candy boutique with locations in British Columbia, Quebec, Ontario, and Alberta. Other than regular treats that you can expect to find here, the shop also offers a variety of vegan candies, gluten-free candies, and cocktail-flavoured gummies that are alcohol-free.

Address: 674 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-5405

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robson Street (@robsonstreet) on Aug 31, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

At The Candy Room, you’ll find a wide variety of specialty imported candies from the UK, Japan, Netherlands, Turkey, and more. Whether you’re craving chocolate, licorice, gummies, jelly beans, Turkish delights, or Canadian maple, you’ll always find what you’re looking for here.

Address: 1218 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-1284

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Sugarfina View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugarfina (@sugarfina) on Aug 5, 2020 at 9:05am PDT Sugarfina is a US-based luxury candy chain, and it carries an array of crowd favourites like caramels, toffees, gummies, malt balls, and more. You should visit its boutique in Metrotown for the ultimate shopping experience, or you can check out its mini-shop inside Pacific Centre for some goodies on the go. Address: 799 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-699-2100 Address: 4800 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-229-5592 Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sticky’s Candy Langley (@stickys_candy_langley) on Jan 19, 2018 at 3:37pm PST

Sticky’s is a 100% Canadian company that started out in BC in 2011 before branching out into Alberta and Ontario. It carries over 200 bulk items, including an array of delicious treats like handmade fudge, old-fashioned ice cream, and sugar pops. You’ll find some of the major North American brands like Jelly Belly and Pop Shoppe here, as well as imported UK sweets like Galaxy Ripple and Jelly Babies.

Address: 20464 Fraser Highway, Langley

Phone: 604-510-1788

Facebook | Instagram

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

With files from Christy Wang