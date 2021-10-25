Best candy stores in Vancouver to check out at least once

Sugar, sugar, and more sugar. This is what will get us through the last few months of 2021 (that and a copious amount of red wine, but that’s not for this list).
The best candy stores in Vancouver are at our fingertips, and we need to take advantage of all the sweet treats they have to offer.
Here are the eight best candy stores in Vancouver.
Dank Mart
Since opening its first location in 2020, Dank Mart has quickly become a premier destination to get limited-edition, hard-to-find, and never-before-seen candy, snacks, and beverages.
Address: 805 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
Address: 6418 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-321-3265
Lucky’s Exotic Bodega
Lucky’s has not one but two Vancouver locations now. The destination for rare snacks and drinks and trendy streetwear recently opened a new spot at 1361 East 41st Avenue, right next to much-loved foodie favourite Duffin’s Donuts.
Address: 1361 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Address: 2641 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-8139
Ricardo’s Kandy Korner
Ricardo’s is located at 14909 Marine Drive in White Rock, aka just steps away from the beach. This new destination for any treat you could dream of just opened earlier this year, and they claim to have the biggest and best candy selection in the province.
Address: 14909 Marine Drive, White Rock
Phone: 604-535-0332
Yum Sweet Shop
Yum Sweet Shop serves candies, ice cream, and milkshakes inspired by childhood summers. Its shelves are filled with treats like gummies, sours, chocolates, and licorice, and many treats are imported from around the globe. You will feel like an excited child while browsing through the store’s amazing selection.
Address: 4150 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7701
Squish Candy
Squish Candy is a gourmet gummy and artisanal candy boutique with locations in British Columbia, Quebec, Ontario, and Alberta. Other than regular treats that you can expect to find here, the shop also offers a variety of vegan candies, gluten-free candies, and cocktail-flavoured gummies that are alcohol-free.
Address: 674 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-682-5405
The Candy Room
At The Candy Room, you’ll find a wide variety of specialty imported candies from the UK, Japan, Netherlands, Turkey, and more. Whether you’re craving chocolate, licorice, gummies, jelly beans, Turkish delights, or Canadian maple, you’ll always find what you’re looking for here.
Address: 1218 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-1284
Sugarfina
Sugarfina is a US-based luxury candy chain, and it carries an array of crowd favourites like caramels, toffees, gummies, malt balls, and more. You should visit its boutique in Metrotown for the ultimate shopping experience, or you can check out its mini-shop inside Pacific Centre for some goodies on the go.
Address: 799 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-699-2100
Address: 4800 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-229-5592
Sticky’s Candy
Sticky’s is a 100% Canadian company that started out in BC in 2011 before branching out into Alberta and Ontario. It carries over 200 bulk items, including an array of delicious treats like handmade fudge, old-fashioned ice cream, and sugar pops. You’ll find some of the major North American brands like Jelly Belly and Pop Shoppe here, as well as imported UK sweets like Galaxy Ripple and Jelly Babies.
Address: 20464 Fraser Highway, Langley
Phone: 604-510-1788
With files from Christy Wang