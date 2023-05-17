This weekend marks more than just a holiday weekend for one Victoria pub.

Yates Street Taphouse, a popular pub and drinking spot, is set to permanently shutter, Dished is told.

The casual spot, located at 759 Yates Street in the heart of downtown Victoria, is known for its spacious patio, comforting eats, cold beers, and casual atmosphere.

Saturday, May 20, will be its final day of service.

Yates Street Taphouse joins another Victoria spot that shuttered earlier this week, Fol Epi.