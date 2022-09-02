One of Vancouver’s favourite brunch joints announced some changes. Catch 122 is leaving its current address after 11 years of operation there.

The 122 W Hastings Street eatery isn’t going far, though.

Catch 122 shared it would temporarily be scooting next door to 120 W Hastings, the former location of Wildebeest.

“Yes, we are going to move NEXT DOOR, for a few months! It will be us the same people, serving the same food, with the same passion, in a space very similar to 122. It’s Catch 122 next door, at 120,” the restaurant shared in a statement.

But wait, there’s more!

In case you missed it, Catch 122 shared it was moving to North Vancouver late last year. The eatery says the space there will be ready “in a few months,” and until then, it will be operating at its new digs in Vancouver.

We’ll keep you posted on the North Vancouver location’s progress as info is revealed.

In the meantime, you can dine at the OG 122 W Hastings Street location until September 4, after that — on September 9 — the concept reopens next door at 120 W Hastings Street.