We love any excuse to celebrate, so lucky for us there are a ton of great restaurants in Vancouver that are just begging for a party.

From fine dining restaurants with tasting menus to cozy but refined places with oysters, these are some of our favourite places in the city to go when we’re feeling like making merry.

Whether it’s a birthday, a wedding, a promotion, or just a Wednesday, these Vancouver restaurants just scream “celebration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mott32Van (@mott32van)

Serving high-end dim sum and Chinese cuisine, both the vibes and the food at Mott 32 are immaculate. Dishes here are designed to be shared, like the signature 42 Days Applewood Smoked Peking Duck and Maine Lobster Har Gow, making it an ideal spot for a celebration.

Address: 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-861-0032

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie (@baobei1)

Tucked in the Chinatown neighbourhood, this stylish Chinese brasserie serves delicious and beautiful share plates and hand-crafted cocktails. It also offers a Family Table setting for parties of between six and eight people with a customized tasting menu of Bao Bei classics, like the house fried rice, mantou buns, and omelet with salted turnip and butter.

Address: 163 Keefer St, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-0876



Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kissa Tanto (@kissatanto)

Infusing Japanese and Italian cuisine, Kissa Tanto remains one of Vancouver’s top spots for a fabulous evening out. With the stunning banquette seating and moody interiors, as well as dishes like a whole fried fish, half-dozen oysters, and charcoal udon, this spot is perfect for a little party – just keep in mind they only have one big table that seats six.

Address: 263 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8078



Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glowbal Restaurant (@glowbalrestaurant)

Serving over-the-top cocktails and top-notch “North American cuisine,” Glowbal is an obvious choice for whatever celebration you’ve got going on. Not much else says “it’s a celebration” quite like oysters, steak, and the perfect martini – plus, the restaurant’s tagline is “Big, Bold & Unapologetically Chaotic,” which is some serious celebratory energy if you ask us.

Address: 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-0835



Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chambar Restaurant (@chambar_restaurant)

With its exposed brick interiors, cozy back room for large parties, and Belgian-inspired menu, Chambar is a great place to bring the celebration. The restaurant has three types of moules frites which are perfect “let’s celebrate” food, plus a fantastic drink list. It’s also one of the few restaurants that have the option of booking for large groups of 12 or more people if your celebration happens to be big and epic.

Address: 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-7119



Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️St.Lawrence (@stlawrencerestaurant)

Serving classic French and Quebecois cuisine, St. Lawrence is a charming setting for a celebration. With dishes like duck ballotine, smoked trout, and beef tartare, the experience here is not of the every day – it’s suited to special occasions. St. Lawrence also offers a seven-course set menu, with your choice of starter, main, and dessert, making the whole dinner feel like an experience.



Address: 269 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-3800



Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by acquafarina (@acquafarinavan)

Go for fine-dining Italian in a truly awe-inspiring setting at this celebratory spot. Acquafarina offers a tasting menu for whole table participation, as well as la carte menus, making the experience one-of-a-kind and suited to special occasions.

Address: 425 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3099



Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Botanist Dining (@botanistdining)

Located inside the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Botanist serves Pacific Northwest cuisine with a decidedly elevated, refined approach. With its inventive, pretty cocktails, artful dishes, and stunning design, the restaurant definitely makes for a celebratory dining experience. It also has private dining options if you’ve got something big going on.

Address: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-5500



Instagram