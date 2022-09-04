With complex choreography and energetic performances, k-pop group SEVENTEEN certainly needs to fuel up after a concert. And after their Toronto show, it looks like some members had a craving for none other than poutine.

The 13-member group has been performing across the US and was in town for their September 3 concert at Scotiabank Arena as part of their Be the Sun tour.

After their show, member Hoshi posted a photo on Instagram Stories of some members having dinner together.

Wonwoo, Jeonghan, DK, Woozi, Mingyu, Minghao, Joshua, and Hoshi can be seen sitting on the floor and posing for a selfie. On the menu: Korean takeout, including corndogs and what appears to be several boxes of poutine from Smoke’s Poutinerie.

Eagle-eyed fans immediately recognized the familiar red and black plaid packaging. And after several comments suggesting that the members try poutine while in Canada, fans were delighted to see their favourite idols enjoying the popular dish.

the idea of svt ordering korean and poutine has actually killed me dead — sk 🐰💎 seventeen forever (@fairytalenames) September 4, 2022

seeing svt eat smoke’s poutine is an out of body experience i used to eat there twice a week with my lil gremlin friends in highschool — pao⁷ (@starryxjeon) September 4, 2022

there is something so surreal yet absolutely fucking hilarious about svt having smokes poutine while they’re here 😭😭 — Dee saw SVT ✨🥹 | ς(⑉ ´ᯅ`⑉) ♥ ς(๑⃙⃘’~’๑⃙⃘) ໒꒱ (@cheolhannini) September 4, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to Smoke’s Poutinerie.

Last month, the group had fans in a bit of a tizzy when members Mingyu and Hoshi posted photos of themselves exploring Vancouver sans shirts.

SEVENTEEN’s final stop in their North American tour is in Newark, New Jersey where they’re scheduled to perform on September 6.