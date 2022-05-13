4 places to get x-rated treats in and around Vancouver

These places take guilty pleasure to a whole other level.

Pushing the envelope when it comes to dessert, these treat spots in and around Vancouver are known for their naughty offerings, NSFW shapes, and x-rated takes.

From penis-shaped waffles to vulva-shaped cookies, these places don’t discriminate and aren’t afraid to put it all out there.

The naughty dessert trend has blown up in Vancouver in the last few years, showing an increase in sex-positive representation and demonstrating that folks here are up for a good time.

Not just for bachelorette parties, these spots with x-rated treats in Vancouver are a must-try for the bold and adventurous.

Lil Willy’s Waffle House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Willys (@lilwillyswafflehouse)

This naughty waffle house pop-up has its grand opening today, offering several varieties of phallus-shaped waffles – including a vanilla one called “The Wet Dream.”

Address: Commissary Connect – 401 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punk Rock Pastries (@punkrockpastries)

This store is known for its racy and comical creations, including a decorate-a-dick kit and a gingerbread bondage set, which it sells at Christmas. On the menu are erotic cakes, cupcakes, and pastries — including vulva-shaped cookies.

Address: 5548 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-423-4101

Facebook | Instagram

7-Inch Waffle House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7-inch 七寸 Waffle House (@7inchwafflehouse)

7-Inch Waffle House – with the particularly suggestive tagline “every inch counts” – serves up naughty waffles with different toppings and flavours, like ube and crushed up Oreos.

Address: 9111 Beckwith Road, Richmond

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P E R V E R T E D (@pervertedicecream)

This Vancouver ice cream parlour with edgy vibes and high-quality cones is unlike any other in the city. With catchphrases like “every time I come ice cream” and “the licking you deserve,” you just know this place is going to have cones with names like “Brand Spanking” and “Bombshell.”

Address: 797 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram