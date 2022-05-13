If you’ve never been to New Westminster’s quayside market, you’re missing out on some seriously great food.

Located right on the riverfront, the River Market is open every day and is home to food vendors, florists, a bookstore, and other locally-made wares. It’s a great spot to go and grab a bite, do a bit of shopping, and hang out by the water.

From bubble tea to artisanal chocolate to Southern-style BBQ, these are our picks for top food spots in New West’s River Market.

This family-run spot is a go-to for brunch in New West. Serving up waffles, pancakes, and egg platters, Angelina’s is located on the ground floor of the River Market with stunning views of the Fraser River.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive, Unit 122, New Westminster

Phone: 604-520-6468

This cute spot in the market has a wall full of loose-leaf tea varieties you can purchase, as well as a bar where you can sidle up and sip on its teas, like cream Earl Grey and blueberry rooibos.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive, Unit 109, New Westminster

Phone: 604-520-3007

This restaurant is named after the iconic water taxis seen in Thailand and it specializes in a modern take on Thai street food. Expect dishes like green papaya salad, pad see-ew beef, and roti with peanut sauce.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive, Unit #116, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-3855

This express spot is the second location of the local bubble tea chain, the first being in Coquitlam. It serves up some of Ninja’s originals, like the Loco Oreo and Yeahhhh Nutella, as well as slushies, banana milk smoothies, and whip-top screamers.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive, Unit 131, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-9919

This beautiful little stand in the centre of the market is a great spot to go for ethically-made, artisanal chocolate bars. It carries bars from around the world, with a focus on bean-to-bar varieties.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive, Unit 110, New Westminster

Phone: 604-721-5415

This bakery, deli, and spot for Mexican eats is named after a tiny town in Mexico, an important place for the owners Alfonso and Katia Fernandez. Expect freshly-baked bread, pastries, cookies, pies, as well as dishes like tortilla soup.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive, Unit 117, New Westminster

Phone: 778-397-1677



This counter-service restaurant serves up incredible Southern-style BBQ. Grab a pulled pork sandwich, bucket of fried chicken, or a BBQ ribs platter, and head down to the waterfront.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive, Unit 114, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-3997

Tre Galli Gelato Cafe

A local favourite spot to grab gelato, this cafe and ice cream shop is Italian-owned and right on the water. Go for an espresso, a scoop of gelato, or the thin crust pizza.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive, Unit 121, New Westminster

Phone: 604-525-6745

