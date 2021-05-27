Best patios in New Westminster to check out this season
Patio season has just begun, and there are plenty of great patios in New Westminster to soak up the sunshine on.
Here are our picks for the best patios in New Westminster.
The Boathouse Restaurant
Located along the scenic river at the New West Quay, The Boathouse is the perfect destination for patio drinks and fresh seafood.
Address: 900 Quayside Drive, New Westminster
Phone: 604-525-3474
Steele & Oak Brewing Co.
Craving a cold beer on a hot summer’s day? Steele and Oak’s patio is the place to go when in New West.
Address: 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster
Phone: 604-540-6495
Angelina’s Dutch Corner
On the banks of river Fraser, Angelina’s patio is located right on the New Westminster Quay. Stop on by if you happen to be strolling the boardwalk.
Address: 810 Quayside Drive Unit 122, New Westminster
Phone: 604-520-6468
Hub Restaurant
Located on the second level of New West’s Shops at the SkyTrain, The Hub restaurant has a great patio to hang out on.
Address: #344 – 800 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-544-0401
Paddlewheeler Pub
You can’t go wrong with this neighbourhood pub’s patio, as the view is amazing and the beer is always cold.
Address: 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster
Phone: 604-524-1894
El Santo
A great place for Mexican and for sun, El Santo’s patio is a must-hit during the warmer months.
Address: 680 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-553-1849
Met Bar & Grill
Look for the craft beer and umbrellas and you’ll find the much-loved hidden garden patio of this New West gem
Address: 411 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-520-1967
Kelly O’Bryan’s Restaurant
If you’ve never experienced nachos on the spacious patio, then you’ve got to check out Kelly O’Bryans this summer to treat yourself to good food and cold drinks in the sunshine.
Address: 800 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-553-8339
Piva Modern Italian
Indulge in some fine Italian cuisine while outside in the fresh air on Piva Modern Italian’s patio.
Address: 787 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-522-0221
Browns Socialhouse
