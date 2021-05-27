FoodPatiosBest of

Best patios in New Westminster to check out this season

@hubrestaurant/Instagram

Patio season has just begun, and there are plenty of great patios in New Westminster to soak up the sunshine on.

Here are our picks for the best patios in New Westminster.

The Boathouse Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boathouse Restaurants (@boathousebc)

Located along the scenic river at the New West Quay, The Boathouse is the perfect destination for patio drinks and fresh seafood.

Address: 900 Quayside Drive, New Westminster
Phone: 604-525-3474

Facebook | Instagram

Steele & Oak Brewing Co.

Craving a cold beer on a hot summer’s day? Steele and Oak’s patio is the place to go when in New West.

Address: 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster
Phone: 604-540-6495

FacebookInstagram

Angelina’s Dutch Corner

On the banks of river Fraser, Angelina’s patio is located right on the New Westminster Quay. Stop on by if you happen to be strolling the boardwalk.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive Unit 122, New Westminster
Phone: 604-520-6468

FacebookInstagram

Hub Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hub Restaurant (@hubrestaurant)

Located on the second level of New West’s Shops at the SkyTrain, The Hub restaurant has a great patio to hang out on.

Address: #344 – 800 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-544-0401

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Paddlewheeler Pub


You can’t go wrong with this neighbourhood pub’s patio, as the view is amazing and the beer is always cold.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster
Phone: 604-524-1894

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

El Santo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by El Santo (@elsantonewwest)


A great place for Mexican and for sun, El Santo’s patio is a must-hit during the warmer months.

Address: 680 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-553-1849

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Met Bar & Grill

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Bar & Grill (@metbargrill)


Look for the craft beer and umbrellas and you’ll find the much-loved hidden garden patio of this New West gem

Address: 411 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-520-1967

Facebook | Twitter| Instagram

Kelly O’Bryan’s Restaurant

If you’ve never experienced nachos on the spacious patio, then you’ve got to check out Kelly O’Bryans this summer to treat yourself to good food and cold drinks in the sunshine.

Address: 800 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-553-8339

Facebook | Instagram

Piva Modern Italian

Indulge in some fine Italian cuisine while outside in the fresh air on Piva Modern Italian’s patio.

Address: 787 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-522-0221

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Browns Socialhouse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Browns Socialhouse BD (@brownsbd)

The Browns Socialhouse patio has an outdoor fireplace lounge, perfect for any weather, occasion or drink.

Address: 296 E Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-533-0440

Facebook | Instagram

