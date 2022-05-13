Former Earls employees across Canada will soon get a discount at the chain

Did you ever work at an Earls restaurant?

The chain restaurant has long been a popular workplace for anyone who has spent time in the service industry, and now its alumni are about to get a sweet bonus.

To celebrate its upcoming 40th anniversary, Earls restaurants is launching an alumni program on June 1.

The program is a way to thank anyone who has ever worked at an Earls by offering them a discount card, which can be used at any location.

In order to get this sweet deal, go to the website to become a verified Earls alumni – which takes 24 to 48 hours to process, Dished is told. Once you’ve been verified, you’ll receive a card by email that you can show at any Earls location.

The alumni card will get you 15% off food only from Monday to Friday for you and up to five guests!

These perks won’t start until June 1, but we’re told that even more “surprises and delights will follow as the program continues.”

The chain is also releasing an updated version of its cookbook for the anniversary, which will be available for sale at the restaurants on the same day.

“So far, the response has been phenomenal, and Earls is seeing a lot of engagement around the program from past employees,” Earls tells Dished.

According to the program page on the website, “The Earls Alumni program is open to all past employees of Earls from any country, any province, any location.”

There doesn’t seem to be any stipulation on how long Earls employed you; the sign-up online only asks which location you worked at, the year you started, and the general manager or chef who hired you.

So it looks like both long-term and short-term employees will benefit from the gift of 15% off calamari, as will their friends – no word on whether or not this deal will last for life, though.