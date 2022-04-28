Wushiland Boba just soft opened its new location in Metrotown
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
We can never get enough bubble tea places, which is a good thing since Vancouver and Metro Vancouver have a ton of them.
Wushiland Boba, the bubble tea purveyor with two other spots in Richmond, just opened a third location, this time in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall.
- You might also like:
- Vancouver's new must-try breakfast and brunch menu just launched (PHOTOS)
- This popular cheesecake spot just opened its new location right next to a movie theatre
- Vancouver's original microbrewery is celebrating its 38th birthday with a huge bash
View this post on Instagram
The boba shop just had its soft opening this last Saturday and, as part of its celebratory promotion, is offering 30% off everything until May 6.
Some featured drinks during the promotion include its Yakult green tea with ultimate chew (boba, pearl, and coconut jelly) and the strawberry smoothie with green tea jelly.
Wushiland is part of a chain of famous Taiwanese bubble tea spots by a different name, with a devoted following in North America.
Wushiland Boba – Metrotown
Address: Metrotown Mall, 149-4800 Kingsway, Burnaby