We can never get enough bubble tea places, which is a good thing since Vancouver and Metro Vancouver have a ton of them.

Wushiland Boba, the bubble tea purveyor with two other spots in Richmond, just opened a third location, this time in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall.

The boba shop just had its soft opening this last Saturday and, as part of its celebratory promotion, is offering 30% off everything until May 6.

Some featured drinks during the promotion include its Yakult green tea with ultimate chew (boba, pearl, and coconut jelly) and the strawberry smoothie with green tea jelly.

Wushiland is part of a chain of famous Taiwanese bubble tea spots by a different name, with a devoted following in North America.

Wushiland Boba – Metrotown

Address: Metrotown Mall, 149-4800 Kingsway, Burnaby

