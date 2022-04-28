FoodBoozeFood Events

Granville Island Brewing is celebrating its 38th birthday with a huge bash

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
Apr 28 2022, 8:44 pm
Courtesy Granville Island Brewing
Courtesy Granville Island Brewing
We love a birthday party, especially when that birthday party is celebrating one of the city’s most iconic breweries.

Granville Island Brewing, Canada’s original microbrewery, is celebrating its 38th birthday this year.

To mark the occasion, the brewery is hosting a huge event on Saturday, May 14.

Granville island brewing

Courtesy Granville Island Brewing

There will be plenty of delicious bites from local food trucks, games, live entertainment, and the award-winning beer from Granville Island will be flowing the whole day, of course.

Some of the entertainment you can expect from the event includes performances by Teon Gibbs & Clear Mortifee, “energetic beats” from Hitmen Drumline, and live painting from some of the artists involved in the Vancouver Mural Fest.

granville island brewing

Courtesy Granville Island Brewing

Everyone who attends will receive a free food sample, and those who are of legal drinking age will get a can of Granville Island’s recently reintroduced Peach Sour.

Glasses of beer at the event will cost only $5, with partial proceeds going to the Vancouver Art Therapy Institute.

The event is free and open to the public, but registering for a timeslot is encouraged if you plan to be there for a specific time.

Granville Island Brewing 38th Birthday Bash

When: Saturday, May 14 from 12 pm to 9 pm
Where: Granville Island Brewing, 1441 Cartwright Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free; register online

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
