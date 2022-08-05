After months of flight delays and lost baggage, travellers can now breathe a small sigh of relief.

According to the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA), the situation at Pearson is finally improving.

At a press conference Friday morning, GTAA president and CEO, Deborah Flint, said 44% of flights at Pearson were on time last week, up 35% from the four previous weeks.

Flint also said the airport hopes the percentage climbs even higher to 80% but did not provide a timeline.

“Thanks to strong collaboration from partners, we’re seeing measurable improvements in flight delays, cancellations, baggage delivery, and wait times,” Flint said.

The wait time for bags to arrive at the carousel is now 24 minutes, Flint revealed. Four weeks ago, the average time a passenger would wait for their bags was 27 minutes.

It’s a small step in terms of improvement but Pearson still has a long way to go compared to other airports, even the ones south of the border.

On average, it takes US airports seven minutes to move a bag from the airplane to the carousel, according to The New York Times.

Security screenings at Pearson also saw a small improvement.

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) indicated that 82% of passengers last week cleared security in less than 15 minutes, a 1% increase of the average wait time from the previous four weeks.