From Worldle to Nerdle: the ultimate list of Wordle spin-off games

If you’re obsessed with Wordle like the rest of the world, you’re in luck. You can feel the high you get from seeing those squares turn green more than once a day.

There are plenty of spin-offs of the word game dedicated to specific themes, subjects, and fandoms.

The original version of the free word game went viral in early January, and caused so much of a buzz that it was bought out by The New York Times by the end of the month.

Since then, many creative iterations of the game have been popping up almost weekly online. Whether you’re a hockey fan, a geography nut, or have a dirty mind, there’s a Wordle out there for you.

We’ve compiled a list of Wordle spin-off games, so you don’t have to go searching for them.

Lord of the Rings fans can take a stab at guessing words related to the books.

This one’s for number nerds. Instead of having to solve for a five-letter word, you need to solve for the day’s equation. Numbers and plus, minus, and equal signs replace the alphabetic keyboard. If the sight of math makes you want to hurl, this is not the Wordle spin-off for you.

In this Pokémon-themed Wordle, fans have eight chances to guess “who’s that Pokémon” for the day.

The site describes it as the “yassification” of Wordle. This version of the puzzle game has users guessing words important to the LGBTQIA community.

This is a crowdsourced list of Wordle games in 93 different languages including Cantonese, Tagalog, and French. It even includes fictional languages like Klingon from Star Trek.

Another one for math lovers. In this iteration of Wordle, players have to guess the five-digit prime number in six tries.

Cycling fans are also being represented in the Wordle universe! This version of the puzzle game has players guessing a male or female cyclist’s five-letter surname.

The chaotic evil of Wordle spin-offs, this puzzle generates the secret word as you play, based on the words you haven’t used yet. Already confused? So are we!

Another one for math whizzes. This puzzle gives you the solution and asks players to work backward to solve using basic algebra. Basically your ninth-grade math homework!

Crosswords and Wordle combined — the ultimate puzzle for word nerds. The goal is to guess two words that intersect each other. The words can be of varying lengths, and you can guess as many times as you want.

This Wordle spin-off mixes it up by allowing players to change the number of letters in the word they’re guessing.

For geography nerds, this iteration allows players to guess the country of the day based on the shape given to them. After each guess, you get more clues, the distance, direction, and proximity between your guess and the target country.

Hockey fans have a chance at guessing the last name of hockey players.

Think you have a dirty enough mind to solve this R-rated version of Wordle?

If you’re really addicted to Wordle, this is an archive of previous Wordles that you can solve.