Wordle just sold out to corporate media and people are not happy

Amanda Wawryk
Jan 31 2022, 10:18 pm
The New York Times has just purchased the popular game Wordle for “an undisclosed price in the low seven figures.”

The daily word game has quickly been gaining in popularity since it was created last year.

But the news of a corporate buyout is not sitting well with all users on social media.

Wordle was created by a software engineer in Brooklyn and released to the public in October.

Since then, it has gained a cult following.

There could be some positive news. According to the NYT, “When the game moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay.”

After going viral in early January, there have been a handful of creative iterations of the word game. For hockey fans, there’s Gordle where you solve for the last names of hockey players, and Lewdle, an R-rated version of Wordle.

Wordle’s founder has weighed in on why he made the decision to hand over control.

Are you a Wordle fanatic? What do you think of this news?

