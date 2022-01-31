Wordle just sold out to corporate media and people are not happy

The New York Times has just purchased the popular game Wordle for “an undisclosed price in the low seven figures.”

The daily word game has quickly been gaining in popularity since it was created last year.

But the news of a corporate buyout is not sitting well with all users on social media.

NYT buying Wordle is the puzzle equivalent of an out-of-touch politician instantly killing the appeal of a pop culture thing. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 31, 2022

Everyone: Wow, Wordle is just this lovely, pure creation we can share, what an incredible gift. NYT: We’ll see about that. https://t.co/uO7pk6KFeh — Ashley Clements (@TheAshleyClem) January 31, 2022

Wordle was created by a software engineer in Brooklyn and released to the public in October.

Since then, it has gained a cult following.

There could be some positive news. According to the NYT, “When the game moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay.”