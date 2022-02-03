Valentine’s Day is on its way, and happy couples (and singles) are looking for a place to spend the most romantic evening of the year.

If staying home doesn’t sound fancy enough to you, you’re not alone. Prepare to sweep your sweetheart off their feet and whisk them away to a dreamy destination without leaving the country.

Even single Canadian can enjoy a self-love vacation, surrounded by the beautiful serenity of provincial flora and fauna, this February.

Airbnb chose the six top romantic getaway destinations they have available this year, and there’s a bit of everything to choose from.

Glamping Eco-Retreat with Luxury Stargazer Dome

Hawkestone, Ontario

Stay inside a literal glass dome on February 14 for a sleek, eco-friendly visit to Hawkestone, Ontario. This retreat is anything but rustic, with modern appliances and design that’s picture-perfect. Situated in a lush, old-growth hardwood forest, visitors can unwind and explore the 200 acres of rolling fields and forests.

Bored? Try activities like horseback riding, hiking trails, and stargazing while you’re there.

Cost: Approx. $400/night

The Coach House Cabin Experience

Toronto, Ontario

If you’re looking for rustic charm, this is the rental for you.

Made primarily of exposed, custom-designed timber, this cabin in Toronto is the perfect spot to hunker down, cozy up, and enjoy each other’s company. Although it may feel far away, it’s actually in the heart of the city, equipped with appliances like heated floors and a wood-burning fireplace. There’s even a private courtyard if you want to get a breath of fresh air.

Cost: Approx. $150/night

Den 12

Wasagaming, Manitoba

Maybe your Valentine’s Day plans are with friends or another couple instead of one-on-one. Two bedrooms, a sofa bed, and a bathroom make Den 12 a good option for anyone planning to go that route, and the design is to die for. The black exterior is in sharp contrast to the bright, simple interior. It’s just one kilometre south of Riding Mountain National Park, which offers plenty of fun attractions like golfing, spas, shopping, and the gorgeous Wasagaming Beach. It has luxury amenities like a walk-in shower, fireplace, outdoor fire pit, AC, a private outdoor hot tub, and more.

Cost: Approx. $300/night

The Nook

Sechelt, British Columbia

It’s all Boho beach vibes at this Sechelt spot. The decor sits somewhere between cabin-chic and soft indie aesthetics, featuring views of the forest and Sechelt Inlet. In typical cabin fashion, it has a wood-burning fireplace for cuddling and an outdoor fire pit for roasting and enjoyment during the winter months. The piece de resistance is a barrel sauna neighboured by a hot tub that’s almost too adorable to use. There’s laundry, a desk, and a large deck to enjoy your coffee on. Get too comfy, and you might not want to leave.

Cost: $280/night

One Room Schoolhouse on the Prairie

West Central Saskatchewan

Step into a piece of Saskatchewan history at this little house on the Prairie, originally built as a school in the early 1900s. Now renovated, it’s about 700 square feet, making it roomy enough for two but able to accommodate up to four. Everything you’ll need for a romantic trip is there, from dimmable lights to a stocked kitchenette and full bath. And while you’re on the subject of education, why not learn a little more about each other?

Cost: $175/night

The LaHave Oceanfront Tiny Cabin

LaHave, Nova Scotia

Tiny cabins are perfect for couples who don’t mind getting snug. The LaHave building was originally built in 1880 — making it the oldest structure on this list — although you could never tell just by looking at it. Modern and inspired by Scandinavian architecture, it sits on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, which provides panoramic views of the open waters from a private wood-fired hot tub. Nearby is Nova Scotia’s Southshore, which is dotted with beaches, shops, and bakeries. Try checking out the UNESCO town of Lunenburg, a short ferry trip away.

Cost: $365/night

Most of these Airbnbs offer Wi-Fi, meaning you can work from home if you need to, but make sure you put plenty of time aside for your honey this Valentine’s Day.