These are the Airbnb cabins that Canadians are loving the most (PHOTOS)

Finding a great vacation spot where you can enjoy nature doesn’t mean you have to travel far. In fact, Canada has tons of picturesque Airbnb cabins that have captured vacationers’ attention.

Airbnb recently released a list of the most wish-listed cabins in Canada, and they’re all worth a look — or even a vacation. From rustic wooden cabins in remote locales to modern glass-cladding cabins with mountain views, here are the five stays that Canadians are eyeing the most.

Alfie the A-Frame – Sechelt, British Columbia

This loft cabin is not only adorable, but it’s located just three minutes from the beach. It’s also on the outskirts of town, so there’s plenty of peace and quiet to be had here.

With a large deck that overlooks a peaceful lake, it’s not too surprising that this Muskoka cottage is in high demand. It’s a one-bedroom space that can accommodate two guests, so it’s a good option for a couple’s getaway.

Romantic Cottage Getaway – Golden Lake, Ontario

This spot is the epitome of a remote, tiny wood cabin. But even with its small space, it has everything you could possibly need for a cabin vacation including amazing views, a fireplace, kayaks, canoes, snowshoes, and an Algonquin Park Pass.

Ultimate Modern Escape – Columbia-Shuswap, British Columbia

Who says cabins have to be rustic and wooden? This modern cabin has all of the exposure to nature you would want but with modern conveniences and style. It’s bordering crown land and is just steps away from the Blaeberry River where you can go canoeing and rafting.

Ölch Cabin – La Conception, Quebec

Fitting up to six guests, this is a great spot for a family or group vacation. It’s got gorgeous mountain views and even a hot tub you can cosy up in while taking in the vistas.