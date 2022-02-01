First Winter Olympic events in Beijing begin tomorrow morning

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games are just around the corner, with the first events beginning tomorrow morning.

Even though the opening ceremonies won’t be on until Friday, Wednesday marks the beginning of pool play for the mixed doubles curling and women’s hockey tournaments.

Mixed doubles curling’s opening draw, beginning at 7:05 am ET/4:05 PT, sees eight teams competing at the National Aquatics Centre, aptly nicknamed the “Ice Cube” as it transforms into a curling venue.

Canada has a pair of Olympic events tomorrow: John Morris and Rachel Homan take on Great Britain in curling at 8:05 pm ET/5:05 pm PT, while the women’s hockey team faces off against Switzerland at 11:10 pm ET/8:10 pm PT.

Medal events begin on Saturday, with the women’s 2×7.5km skiathlon being the first medal awarded at this year’s Games. Six new events are debuting at this year’s Games, including four new mixed-gender events that see men and women competing together on the same team.

Beijing is 13 hours ahead of Toronto and 16 hours ahead of Vancouver, so keep that in mind when you’re planning your sleep schedule.

For the most part, start times for Olympic events begin at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT each evening, running through to start times of 8:30 am ET/5:30 pm PT the next morning.

CBC is Canada’s major broadcaster for this year’s Games, with the games being shown on both traditional cable as well as CBC.ca, CBC Gem, and CBC Sports apps, available on most devices.