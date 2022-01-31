How Canada can clinch a spot in the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday

Is this real life?

Canada is on the verge of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in men’s soccer.

After a miserable run, spanning more than two decades, not only has Canada returned to the final stage of qualification in CONCACAF since 1998, they’re in first place after 10 matches.

With just four matches to go, Canada has a four-point lead on both USA and Mexico, while El Salvador, Jamaica, and Honduras can no longer catch them. They’re five points up on Panama, and nine points ahead of Costa Rica.

The top three countries will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth-place team will get a chance to qualify via an intercontinental playoff.

The goal for Canada is to clinch a top-three spot, which could secure their ticket to Qatar in November. Remarkably, that’s something they could possibly do as soon as Wednesday.

It’s unlikely, but plausible.

If Canada wins and gets three other results to go their way, they will qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Canada will clinch a spot in the World Cup on Wednesday if all of the following happens:

Canada wins in El Salvador

Panama loses in Mexico

USA loses at home to Honduras

Costa Rica does not win (loss or draw) in Jamaica

If all of that happens, Canada would have seven wins, no losses, and four draws, for a total of 25 points. That would put them out of reach of Costa Rica, and one of USA or Panama, as those two countries play each other on March 27.

Canada’s final three matches are in Costa Rica (March 24), at home to Jamaica (March 27), and in Panama (March 30).

Just 14 countries have qualified for the 2022 World Cup so far, including the host nation Qatar:

Qatar

Germany

Denmark

Brazil

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Argentina

Iran

Just 32 countries from around the world will play at the World Cup in Qatar this November. It’ll be the first time the World Cup has been played in the Middle East, and just the second time it has gone to Asia.

Only one player on Canada’s current roster, Atiba Hutchinson, was even born when the Canadian men’s national team last played at a World Cup in 1986.