Wind causes commuter woes and power outages in Metro Vancouver

Feb 4 2023, 12:07 am
Wind causes commuter woes and power outages in Metro Vancouver
As the wind picked up on Friday, February 3, folks in Metro Vancouver noticed.

A wind warning was issued for parts of Metro Vancouver by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) late on Thursday. The agency warned of 40 km/h winds and gusts up to 90 km/h.

Then, on Friday afternoon, the wind picked up, causing power outages in parts of the province and a few commuter snags.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, there are several outages on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, and in the Lower Mainland, including parts of Vancouver, Surrey, and Richmond.

In Vancouver, downed trolly lines affected a few bus routes, according to TransLink.

For folks hoping to get between the Mainland and Vancouver Island today, BC Ferries had some cancellations due to the wind. In particular, three sailings from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were cancelled for the day.

More to come…

