Wind causes commuter woes and power outages in Metro Vancouver

As the wind picked up on Friday, February 3, folks in Metro Vancouver noticed.

A wind warning was issued for parts of Metro Vancouver by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) late on Thursday. The agency warned of 40 km/h winds and gusts up to 90 km/h.

Then, on Friday afternoon, the wind picked up, causing power outages in parts of the province and a few commuter snags.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, there are several outages on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, and in the Lower Mainland, including parts of Vancouver, Surrey, and Richmond.

Crews have been assigned to an outage affecting 2,039 customers in #NorthDelta and #SurreyBC. Updates will be posted on our mobile site: https://t.co/Zdc5N8ondV pic.twitter.com/D6cSHPc8dG — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 3, 2023

In Vancouver, downed trolly lines affected a few bus routes, according to TransLink.

#RiderAlert 16 Arbutus detour. Regular route to Granville Bridge & Hemlock exit, then Hemlock, Broadway, Granville, 12 resume regular route due to trolley wires down.^jd — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 3, 2023

For folks hoping to get between the Mainland and Vancouver Island today, BC Ferries had some cancellations due to the wind. In particular, three sailings from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were cancelled for the day.

⚠️ #TravelAdvisory ⚠️

A wind warning from @EnvironmentCa is in effect.

Winds gusting 60 to 90 km/h are expected this afternoon & this evening along the Strait of Georgia including #EastVancouverIsland #SouthernGulfIslands #SunshineCoast & #MetroVancouver by the water. (1/4) 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/1SxUhridw7 — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) February 3, 2023

