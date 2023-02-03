Wind warning issued for Metro Vancouver as storms roll into region

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a wind warning for parts of Metro Vancouver as the forecast gets decidedly stormier for the rest of the week.

Strong southerly winds are expected along the Georgia Strait, impacting Richmond, Delta, the Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast, and eastern Vancouver Island.

The winds are forecast to pick up Friday afternoon.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches. Motorists, especially in high-profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong crosswinds,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said in its warning.

The frontal system is expected to bring 40-kilometre-an-hour winds, which may gust up to 90 kilometres an hour.

Those winds will also be accompanied by rain. The coming week is slated to be a super soaker, with nearly 100 millimetres of precipitation expected.

Friday is set to be the worst of it, but it’s not set to get sunny again until, well, the forecast actually doesn’t go that far. So say goodbye to bright skies for now.