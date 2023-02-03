Man stabbed trying to help homeless man during Granville Street robbery (VIDEO)

A man who tried to intervene to help a homeless man who was being robbed on Granville Street ended up being stabbed by the attackers.

Vancouver police say the incident happened around 11 pm on January 14. The Good Samaritan from New Westminster had come downtown to celebrate a birthday, and when he stepped out of the Granville Street SkyTrain Station he saw a group of men trying to steal a bag from the homeless man.

The man intervened to defend the homeless man, but he was punched in the face and stabbed in the chest.

“We have been working to identify the suspects since this incident and are now releasing video surveillance with hopes someone will recognize them and call police,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

Video shows one suspect take a hat from the homeless man, who appears asleep on a bench. A second suspects films the homeless man, while the first suspect returns to grab the bag.

That’s when the homeless man wakes up, and the suspects begin to run.

But the first suspect drops the bag on the floor, and the Good Samaritan (wearing a red sweater) picks it up, and appears to refuse to hand it over. That’s when violence ensues, and he’s punched and stabbed before the suspects run away.

Although the group of three involved in the attempted theft fled the area, they were captured on SkyTrain surveillance cameras. Police are releasing their images in the hopes they’re identified.

The Good Samaritan was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is now recovering at home.