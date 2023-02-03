6 BC cities that have the same name as cities in the US

The US and Canada have so much in common… perhaps, too much?

There are several cities in BC that match with identically named cities in the US, sometimes the cities are so close together that it even leads to some confusion.

Here’s a look at a few unofficial sister cities both in BC and in the US:

Vancouver, BC, and Vancouver, Washington

Vancouver, British Columbia Vancouver, Washington Year established: 1886 1825 Population: 675,218 192,169

Both cities were named after British explorer and Royal Navy member George Vancouver, who surveyed and mapped the Pacific North West during his 1791-1795 expedition. Interestingly, Vancouver, Washington, had the name first.

Richmond, BC, and Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, British Columbia Richmond, Virginia Year established: 1879 1737 Population: 216,288 226,604

Richmond, Virginia, was named after a place in England by William Bryd II.

While it’s not clear where Richmond, BC, got the name, the City of Richmond says there are three theories: it’s either named after the Township of Richmond in Ontario, it was named Richmond View by an early settler because it reminded her of her home in Australia, or it was named after Richmond, Yorkshire, England.

Abbotsford, BC, and Abbotsford, Wisconsin

Abbotsford, British Columbia Abbotsford, Wisconsin Year established: 1892 1894 Population: 149,928 2,325

In Wisconsin, Abbotsford was named after Edwin H. Abbot, then-president of the railroad. Very mysteriously, the story is similar here in BC, where the city is named after Harry Braithwaite Abbott, who was the general superintendent for the BC division of the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Langley, BC, and Langley, Virginia

Langley, British Columbia Langley, Virginia Year established: 1873 ~1750 Population: 25,888 1,857

The American Langley gets its name from Langley Hall, part of the home estate of a prominent town figure in their hometown of Shropshire, England. In BC, the name comes from an HBC director, Thomas Langley.

Grand Forks, BC, and Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, British Columbia Grand Forks, North Dakota Year established: 1897 1881 Population: 4,049 58,781

An early camp that later became the city was named “Les Grandes Fourches” by French fur traders in North Dakota. Meanwhile, in BC, the name was chosen to represent the junction of the Kettle and North Kettle rivers.

Victoria, BC, and Victoria, Texas

Victoria, British Columbia Victoria, Texas Year established: 1843 1824 Population: 92,141 65,377

The Texan Victoria was named by Spanish settlers and meant to “honour both Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe de Jesus Victoria (Our Lady of Guadalupe) and Guadalupe Victoria, the first Mexican President,” according to Britannica.

Of course, BC’s Victoria was named after the British Queen Victoria, and there’s a strong British influence in the city to this day.

Which cities did we miss? Let us know in the comments.