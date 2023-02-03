6 BC cities that have the same name as cities in the US

The US and Canada have so much in common… perhaps, too much?
There are several cities in BC that match with identically named cities in the US, sometimes the cities are so close together that it even leads to some confusion.
Here’s a look at a few unofficial sister cities both in BC and in the US:
Vancouver, BC, and Vancouver, Washington
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|Vancouver, Washington
|Year established:
1886
|1825
|Population:
|675,218
|192,169
Both cities were named after British explorer and Royal Navy member George Vancouver, who surveyed and mapped the Pacific North West during his 1791-1795 expedition. Interestingly, Vancouver, Washington, had the name first.
Richmond, BC, and Richmond, Virginia
|Richmond, British Columbia
|Richmond, Virginia
|Year established:
|1879
|1737
|Population:
|216,288
|226,604
Richmond, Virginia, was named after a place in England by William Bryd II.
While it’s not clear where Richmond, BC, got the name, the City of Richmond says there are three theories: it’s either named after the Township of Richmond in Ontario, it was named Richmond View by an early settler because it reminded her of her home in Australia, or it was named after Richmond, Yorkshire, England.
Abbotsford, BC, and Abbotsford, Wisconsin
|Abbotsford, British Columbia
|Abbotsford, Wisconsin
|Year established:
|1892
|1894
|Population:
|149,928
|2,325
In Wisconsin, Abbotsford was named after Edwin H. Abbot, then-president of the railroad. Very mysteriously, the story is similar here in BC, where the city is named after Harry Braithwaite Abbott, who was the general superintendent for the BC division of the Canadian Pacific Railway.
Langley, BC, and Langley, Virginia
|Langley, British Columbia
|Langley, Virginia
|Year established:
|1873
|~1750
|Population:
|25,888
|1,857
The American Langley gets its name from Langley Hall, part of the home estate of a prominent town figure in their hometown of Shropshire, England. In BC, the name comes from an HBC director, Thomas Langley.
Grand Forks, BC, and Grand Forks, North Dakota
|Grand Forks, British Columbia
|Grand Forks, North Dakota
|Year established:
|1897
|1881
|Population:
|4,049
|58,781
An early camp that later became the city was named “Les Grandes Fourches” by French fur traders in North Dakota. Meanwhile, in BC, the name was chosen to represent the junction of the Kettle and North Kettle rivers.
Victoria, BC, and Victoria, Texas
|Victoria, British Columbia
|Victoria, Texas
|Year established:
|1843
|1824
|Population:
|92,141
|65,377
The Texan Victoria was named by Spanish settlers and meant to “honour both Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe de Jesus Victoria (Our Lady of Guadalupe) and Guadalupe Victoria, the first Mexican President,” according to Britannica.
Of course, BC’s Victoria was named after the British Queen Victoria, and there’s a strong British influence in the city to this day.
Which cities did we miss? Let us know in the comments.
