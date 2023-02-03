Expect a messy Coquihalla Highway this weekend with 15 cm of snow

Snow is coming to the Coquihalla Highway this weekend (Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock)

Planning to drive between Metro Vancouver and BC’s Interior this weekend? It might be a good time to cancel your plans.

There’s a snowfall warning in effect for the mountainous highway between Hope and Merritt as a frontal system brings heavy snow Friday night through Saturday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada says up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in the next 24 hours.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the weather agency said in its warning.

The same frontal system is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Metro Vancouver. A wind warning is up for Richmond and Delta, where downed trees may cut power to some residents.

All in all, it’s a good weekend to charge that cell phone, cancel those plans, and get cozy.