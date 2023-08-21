In late July, a beloved neighbourhood bakery in the Burnaby Heights area shared it would be closing after more than 60 years.

At the time, The Valley Bakery confirmed with Dished that it would be closing its doors on August 19, but it seems now that won’t be the case.

In a note posted to the bakery’s door, which has now been widely shared over social media, Valley Bakery states that, while the current owner has chosen to retire, the bakery will continue to operate under new management.

This changing of hands will take place as of Friday, August 25.

Located at 4058 Hastings Street, The Valley Bakery specializes in a range of European-style baked goods, ranging from wedding cakes to bread to pies to cookies.

The bakery has received several accolades over the years, including being inducted into the Burnaby Business Hall of Fame in 2015, two Burnaby Board of Trade Excellence Awards, and was named the winner of Burnaby Now’s Best Bakery in Burnaby for 15 years in a row.

The Valley Bakery makes all of its offerings from scratch and its goods can only be found at its Burnaby storefront.

