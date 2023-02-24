A Vancouver restaurant known for its authentic Malaysian street food and sweet treats has officially expanded.

Malaysia Street Milk Tea & Dessert, which opened its first location at 3932 Fraser Street back in 2021, has just opened a second location in Richmond.

Quietly opened within the last month, this new spot can be found at 3471 No. 3 Road and actually shares a space with Chirpyhut Fried Chicken.

Similar to its first Vancouver location, Malaysia Street offers its “classic” menu items like curry laksa lobster, Nyonya pineapple ribs rice, and Nasi Lemak beef, as well as a lineup of snackable “finger foods” including roti canai and curry puffs.

As for its sweeter options, you’ll find desserts like pandan chiffon cake, mango sticky rice, and Seri Muka, among other Malaysian-style treats.

Malaysia Street is also known for its smoothies (think red bean coconut blast and Rainbow Ice Kacang) as well as milk teas and iced coffees.

You’ll find this spot open every day except Tuesdays from 11:30 am to 10 pm.

Address: 3471 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram