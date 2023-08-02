Whitecaps in talks to sign Canadian World Cup player Sam Adekugbe: report

The Vancouver Whitecaps have already made one big move today, and they could be poised for another. According to a report from Manuel Veth of Transfermarkt, the Whitecaps are in talks to sign Canadian international Sam Adekugbe.

Sources🚨! #VWFC are in talks to sign #CanMNT star Sam Adekugbe from Süper Lig side Hatayspor. Not a done deal yet but negotiations are advanced. Adekugbe would join fellow Canadian star Laryea in Vancouver. Would be a big deal if it goes through. @Transfermarkt ⏳ pic.twitter.com/LThU81M2Db — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) August 2, 2023

A fixture on Canada’s men’s national soccer team, Adekugbe represented his country at the most recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar, appearing in all three of Canada’s matches. The 28-year-old scored a goal in Canada’s big win against the USA in World Cup qualifying and helped create a goal against Morocco in Qatar.

He was also responsible for the most Canadian celebration of all time, jumping into a snowbank during a win over Mexico in Edmonton.

The Adekugbe rumour comes on the heels of the Whitecaps acquiring his Canadian teammate Richie Laryea on loan from English Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Adekugbe has been a member of Turkish Süper Lig side Hatayspor since 2021 but was loaned to Galatasaray this season.

Veth notes that Hatayspor has been a “difficult negotiation partner” and would like to keep Adekugbe. The Calgary-raised left back wants to return to Canada though, Veth says.

Adekugbe is no stranger to Vancouver, as he came up through the Whitecaps system, signing with the club as an 18-year-old in 2013. He made 16 MLS regular season appearances for the Whitecaps before being transferred to a team in Norway.