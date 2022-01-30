Canada beats USA to keep top spot in FIFA World Cup qualifying

You’re not reading the headlines wrong: Canada has beaten the USA in a men’s soccer match.

Taking place at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field, Canada pulled out a 2-0 victory by the way of a first-half goal via the foot of striker Cyle Larin and a last-minute marker by Sam Adekugbe for a historic FIFA World Cup qualifying win.

It’s hard to understate what a massive victory this is for Canada over the Americans, who came into the match ranked 11th in the world.

With four matches remaining in this year’s final qualifying round, Canada’s close – tantalizingly so – to clinching its berth at the World Cup in Qatar.

Through 10 matches, Canada sits in first place in CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which could mark its second-ever appearance at the tournament, and first since 1986.

Canadian head coach John Herdman said that World Cup qualification has been something he’s been pushing for ever since taking over the job in 2018.

“We all want to get to Qatar,” Herdman said. “These men have the opportunity to leave a proper football legacy in this country moving forward.”

Canada sits eight points up on fourth-place Panama (who plays Jamaica later today), with the top three teams in CONCACAF being guaranteed a spot on the sport’s biggest stage.

Larin scored the game’s opening goal just seven minutes into the first half.

Larin’s goal set a Canadian record for goals for a Canadian men’s national team player, with 23.

Adekugbe then made it official on the game’s final kick, slotting an insurance goal in the final minute of added time to put a stamp on the win.

“We knew that we had a tough game coming up, but the fans were tremendous today,” Adekugbe said.

The USA certainly had their chances to even things up against Canada, including a 43rd minute corner kick that could’ve tied the score right before half. But Hamilton native and Canadian goalie Milan Borjan outstretched for a goal-saving effort that kept the clean sheet alive.

THESE HANDS ARE FROM HAMILTON, ON. 🔨 Milan Borjan makes a HUGE save to keep the #CanMNT up 1-0 over the #USMNT at the stroke of HT 🧤 pic.twitter.com/DkhPbHf4Sf — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) January 30, 2022

“The whole team did an amazing job defending,” Borjan said. “I don’t really know what to say… but this is what we deserve. This is what Canada deserves.”

Canada now has won five of its six home qualifying matches, and sits as the only unbeaten team in the region with a record of six wins and four draws. The win also means they’ll pick up one win and one draw against traditional powerhouses USA and Mexico respectively, a remarkable achievement for a Canadian roster that was ranked 72nd in the world just last year.

“They knew that had to dig in and fight for each other,” Herdman said of his team. “I’m just really proud of them. That was a really tough test for them.”

Canada had previously beaten the USA in 2019 as part of the CONCACAF Nations League.

But history against their neighbours in men’s soccer hasn’t exactly been kind to the Canadians, with their last win over the Americans prior to 2019 taking place all the way back in 1985.

Canada’s win was its second historic victory in four days, after picking up its first win in Honduras in 36 years on Thursday night.

“It’s exciting, it’s a huge win for all of us,” Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio said. “This is one of the better teams in the world, but we protected our home ground. The way we fought for each other… it’s amazing. It just goes to show how much of a family this team is. This win is something down the line we’ll never forget.”

Canada was again without star player Alphonso Davies, who is sidelined with a COVID-19 related heart issue. But just like Thursday night, Davies was there in spirit, streaming his reactions to the game on his Twitch channel.

“We’ve always been humble and confident in our ability,” Adekugbe added. “There’s no reason for us to not have this confidence… there’s nothing we can’t do.”

Up next for Canada is a trip to El Salvador on Wednesday evening. Canada closes out its qualifying campaign in March with road trips to Costa Rica and Panama, as well as a home date at a yet-to-be announced stadium against Jamaica.