This is the most Canadian goal celebration ever (VIDEO)

Soccer fans can always appreciate a good goal celebration, maybe a dance, a knee slide, or a bow to the crowd.

And then there’s what Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe did on Monday night.

Following Cyle Larin’s goal to put Canada 2-0 up over Mexico in the final round of CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying, Adekugbe flung himself into a snowbank in celebration.

Yes, you read that right.

THE MOST CANADIAN GOAL CELLIE OF ALL TIME 🍁 📺 TELUS ch. 980 | 🔴 https://t.co/hishXepRT3 pic.twitter.com/M0PgCCrivW — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) November 17, 2021

In weather that felt as cold as -15°C, Adekugbe decided the best way to embrace the cold would be to dive right into it.

Canada ended up holding on for a tight 2-1 win, their first over Mexico in 21 years.

Canada even moved into first place in the CONCACAF table, though it’s incredibly tight: just two points separate them and the fourth-place Panamanians. The top three teams automatically qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar.

The internet ate up Adekugbe’s ultra-Canadian reaction to the eventual match-winner:

How do we make soccer a little more Canadian? Add snow 🇨🇦❄️⚽️ https://t.co/orWw266iKV — 🇨🇦 Mikey 🍁 (@Syborgg) November 17, 2021

On Cloud 9 at the moment. What a match that was! #CANMNT https://t.co/scwc9PrhEN — Daniel Knee (@Boondaddy_) November 17, 2021

The rarely seen snow celebration ❄️⛄️ @CanadaSoccerEN https://t.co/PEDiUsbJVY — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2021

When Sam Adekugbe sees a snowbank. pic.twitter.com/Lk3BMHIepd — Maxwell ⭐️⭐️ (@FCMaxwell93) November 17, 2021

My baby @SamAdekugbe can do the high jump any day 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/niGP8x9Xg7 — Dee Adekugbe (@Deeadekugbe) November 17, 2021

Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair even gave Adekugbe a shoutout.

Things you love to see…score a goal (or 2) against Mexico…celebrate by jumping into a snow bank. @CanadaSoccerEN ⛄️ ⚽️ 🇨🇦 — Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) November 17, 2021

Up next for Canada is a trio of matches in the January international qualifying window, with road trips to El Salvador and Honduras. In between those two, Canada will be hosting the USA, though the site for that game has yet to be announced.

If Adekugbe gets a chance to decide, maybe they’ll go play in Yellowknife.