Canada is leaving the 2022 FIFA World Cup without a win.

The Canadian fell 2-1 to Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Thursday, the squad’s third straight Group F setback on the World Cup stage.

“I’m proud. I’m proud of what these lads have shown here,” coach John Herdman told TSN after the match. “I think you’re always going to walk away from this…and it’s going to sting. But there isn’t a game we aren’t proud of. I think we competed in every match here. It’s the first time we’ve been here in 36 years. There’s a quality of gap at all levels and we’re trying to close that. That’s what we’ll be doing and that’s where we’ll go.

“We’ll keep learning as an organization, as a coach, and as a player group. We’ll be back stronger. We’ve got four years to build, but this is our first step into the big unknown and we found a lot of things out and that this team has got a lot of quality, we can compete, and we were close.”

Canada had already been eliminated from the Round of 16 with its loss against Croatia on Sunday. They also lost 1-0 against the No. 2-ranked Belgium in a spirited effort on November 23.

Canada has only played in one other men’s World Cup in the country’s history, going scoreless at the 1986 tournament in Mexico in three matches against the Soviet Union, Hungary and France, where they were outscored 5-0 in three consecutive losses.

Morocco took an early 1-0 lead in the fourth minute after a gaffe from Milan Borjan.

Borjan raced from his crease to chase an attempted backpass by Jonathan Osorio, and haphazardly passed the ball right into the feet of Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech. Ziyech promptly sailed a shot over the Canadian keeper for the advantage.

That lead was doubled in the 24th minute when Youssef En-Nesyri split between Steven Vitoria and Kamal Miller on a long ball and placed a low shot to Borjan’s left that beat the keeper.

“Start of the game, we didn’t play well, we didn’t start well, they got two quick goals,” Alphonso Davies said. “A team of this quality, every mistake they’ll punish you and it showed today. Yeah and then we got the what the one goal back and kept fighting, but I guess it wasn’t enough.”

Canada caught life in the 40th minute.

A Sam Adekugbe cross is deflected by Nayef Aguerd into his own net to move Canada to within one. It’s the first goal Morocco has conceded at the FIFA World Cup, and the second-ever goal for Canada on the stage after Davies netted one against Croatia.

That momentum got a boost shortly thereafter. En-Nesyri scored again in stoppage time, but the strike was negated as the linesman’s flag was up for offside.

Canada had a free kick in the 56th minute, but Cyle Larin couldn’t connect on the cross from Davies. Davies also sent a cross off the foot of Junior Hoilett just wide in the 58th minute.

Atiba Hutchinson came within inches of tying it 2-2 in the 71st minute, heading a corner kick from the foot of Davies off the crossbar and down onto the goal line. Alistair Johnston also came oh so close when he put the rebound over the bar.

A corner from Davies in stoppage time couldn’t connect for the 2-1 final.

“We were two inches away from scoring the first points for Canada,” Herdman said. “I think everyone thought that ball was going to cross the line. We were willing it, but it didn’t. So I think you’ve seen that resilience, you’ve seen our quality. This is a Moroccan team that just won the group. I thought we showed that spirit, that Canadian grit that we came here to show, and at times our quality.”

Morocco advances into the Round of 16, which begins Saturday, December 3.

The loss leaves Canada last in Group F, but gives the group plenty to build on for 2026.