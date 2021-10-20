There’s a new highest-paid player on the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The MLSPA released the 2021 salary guide today, showing salary information for all Major League Soccer players under contract as of September 30.

Vancouver players now earn $10.96 million in annual salaries, with Ryan Gauld leading the way. The Whitecaps’ prized summer signing from Scotland has the highest base salary on the team at $1.92M, and is the only player that will take home more than $2M in guaranteed compensation.

Canadian international Lucas Cavallini is next, as he’ll take home $1.363M this season. Salaries drop significantly after those two players, with everyone else earning less than half as much as Cavallini.

The Whitecaps are getting great value with their top goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, who is making just $277,500, and top goal scorer Brian White, who has a $216,000 salary.

Here’s the full list:

Name Position(s) Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation Ryan Gauld M $1,920,000 $2,025,000 Lucas Cavallini F $1,100,000 $1,362,500 Pedro Vite M $556,000 $609,997 Florian Jungwirth D-M $525,000 $567,667 Caio Alexandre Sousa e Silva M $500,000 $539,583 Erik Godoy D $450,000 $450,000 Cristian Dajome F $400,000 $447,917 Ranko Veselinovic D $360,000 $445,500 Leonard Owusu M $350,000 $401,250 Janio Bikel M $350,000 $388,750 Russell Teibert M $350,000 $387,500 Deiber Caicedo M-F $300,000 $331,125 Maxime Crepeau GK $250,000 $277,500 Jake Nerwinski D $255,000 $270,000 Jasser Khmiri D $240,000 $240,000 Bruno Gaspar D $200,000 $233,333 Brian White F $216,000 $216,000 Cristian Gutierrez D $150,000 $167,500 Tosaint Ricketts F $160,000 $165,000 Andy Rose M $132,000 $132,000 Derek Cornelius D $127,050 $127,050 Evan Newton GK $95,000 $104,802 Ryan Raposo M $90,000 $104,000 Michael Baldisimo M $89,513 $91,275 Marcus Godinho D $81,375 $84,375 Thelonius Bair F $81,375 $81,375 Simon Colyn M $81,375 $81,375 Thomas Hasal GK $81,375 $81,375 Kamron Habibullah M-F $63,547 $74,429 Damiano Pecile M $66,724 $72,818 Matteo Campagna D-M $63,547 $72,559 Gianfranco Facchineri D $66,724 $68,724 Isaac Boehmer GK $66,724 $66,724 Patrick Metcalfe M $66,724 $66,724 Javain Brown D $63,547 $63,547 David Egbo F $63,547 $63,547

The highest-paid player in MLS is Carlos Vela of LAFC, who has a guaranteed compensation of $6.3M, followed by the LA Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez ($6M), Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain ($5.794M), and Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo ($4.693M).

The top-paying MLS clubs are LA Galaxy ($20.32M), Atlanta United FC ($20.06M), and Toronto FC ($19.27M).

The Whitecaps, who were ranked dead-last in May, have moved up three spots and now have the 24th highest payroll in MLS. Gauld is the 26th highest-paid player in the league.