How much money every Whitecaps player is making in 2021

Oct 20 2021, 5:05 pm
Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a new highest-paid player on the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The MLSPA released the 2021 salary guide today, showing salary information for all Major League Soccer players under contract as of September 30.

Vancouver players now earn $10.96 million in annual salaries, with Ryan Gauld leading the way. The Whitecaps’ prized summer signing from Scotland has the highest base salary on the team at $1.92M, and is the only player that will take home more than $2M in guaranteed compensation.

Canadian international Lucas Cavallini is next, as he’ll take home $1.363M this season. Salaries drop significantly after those two players, with everyone else earning less than half as much as Cavallini.

The Whitecaps are getting great value with their top goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, who is making just $277,500, and top goal scorer Brian White, who has a $216,000 salary.

Here’s the full list:

Name Position(s) Base Salary Guaranteed Compensation
Ryan Gauld M $1,920,000 $2,025,000
Lucas Cavallini F $1,100,000 $1,362,500
Pedro Vite M $556,000 $609,997
Florian Jungwirth D-M $525,000 $567,667
Caio Alexandre Sousa e Silva M $500,000 $539,583
Erik Godoy D $450,000 $450,000
Cristian Dajome F $400,000 $447,917
Ranko Veselinovic D $360,000 $445,500
Leonard Owusu M $350,000 $401,250
Janio Bikel M $350,000 $388,750
Russell Teibert M $350,000 $387,500
Deiber Caicedo M-F $300,000 $331,125
Maxime Crepeau GK $250,000 $277,500
Jake Nerwinski D $255,000 $270,000
Jasser Khmiri D $240,000 $240,000
Bruno Gaspar D $200,000 $233,333
Brian White F $216,000 $216,000
Cristian Gutierrez D $150,000 $167,500
Tosaint Ricketts F $160,000 $165,000
Andy Rose M $132,000 $132,000
Derek Cornelius D $127,050 $127,050
Evan Newton GK $95,000 $104,802
Ryan Raposo M $90,000 $104,000
Michael Baldisimo M $89,513 $91,275
Marcus Godinho D $81,375 $84,375
Thelonius Bair F $81,375 $81,375
Simon Colyn M $81,375 $81,375
Thomas Hasal GK $81,375 $81,375
Kamron Habibullah M-F $63,547 $74,429
Damiano Pecile M $66,724 $72,818
Matteo Campagna D-M $63,547 $72,559
Gianfranco Facchineri D $66,724 $68,724
Isaac Boehmer GK $66,724 $66,724
Patrick Metcalfe M $66,724 $66,724
Javain Brown D $63,547 $63,547
David Egbo F $63,547 $63,547

The highest-paid player in MLS is Carlos Vela of LAFC, who has a guaranteed compensation of $6.3M, followed by the LA Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez ($6M), Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain ($5.794M), and Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo ($4.693M).

The top-paying MLS clubs are LA Galaxy ($20.32M), Atlanta United FC ($20.06M), and Toronto FC ($19.27M).

The Whitecaps, who were ranked dead-last in May, have moved up three spots and now have the 24th highest payroll in MLS. Gauld is the 26th highest-paid player in the league.

Rob Williams
