How much money every Vancouver Whitecaps player will make in 2021

No team in Major League Soccer is spending less on its players this season than the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps are spending just $8.7 million on players as of April 15, according the 2021 salary guide released by the MLS Players Association today.

That ranks Vancouver dead last in MLS, and is less than half of what the highest-spending team, Inter Miami, is paying.

To be fair, this year that’s somewhat understandable.

While American teams in MLS are now able to host fans again, at limited capacity, the Whitecaps aren’t generating any ticket revenue for their “home” games in Sandy, Utah. On the other hand, Toronto FC and CF Montreal are in similar predicaments, yet rank second and 11th in payroll, respectively.

The Whitecaps weren’t a big spender prior to the pandemic, ranking dead-last in player salaries in 2019.

Here’s a look at how each team in MLS ranks, sorted by total guaranteed compensation.

Team Payroll Inter Miami $17.80M Toronto FC $17.01M LA Galaxy $16.84M Atlanta United $16.18M FC Cincinnati $15.5M Los Angeles FC $14.93M Chicago Fire $13.63M Columbus Crew $13.5M Sporting KC $13.46M New York City FC $12.99M CF Montreal $12.64M Seattle Sounders $12.16M Portland Timbers $11.94M Nashville SC $11.51M New England Revolution $11.41M Orlando City SC $11.33M FC Dallas $10.66M Real Salt Lake $10.52M Minnesota United $10.45M DC United $10.32M New York Red Bulls $10.17M San Jose Earthquakes $10.15M Colorado Rapids $10.06M Houston Dynamo $9.53M Philadelphia Union $9.34M Austin FC $9.14M Vancouver Whitecaps $8.70M

The Whitecaps have had good bang for their buck so far this year, securing two wins and a draw in their first five matches. That’s even more impressive when you consider their second-highest paid player, Ali Adnan, hasn’t played once due to visa issues.

Their top centre back and fourth-highest paid player, Erik Godoy, has also yet to play.

Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini is the team’s top earner, pulling in over $1.36 million in guaranteed compensation this season. Adnan is the only other millionaire on the squad, as the Iraqi left back is due over $1.22 million.

The most underpaid player on the team might be Maxime Crepeau, as the Whitecaps goalkeeper ranks 11th in guaranteed compensation at $277,500.

Name Position Base

salary (USD) Guaranteed

compensation (USD) Lucas Cavallini F $1,100,000 $1,362,500 Ali Adnan D $1,149,996 $1,227,496 Caio Alexandre M $500,000 $539,583 Erik Godoy D $450,000 $450,000 Cristian Dajome F $400,000 $447,917 Ranko Veselinovic D $360,000 $445,500 Leonard Owusu M $350,000 $401,250 Janio Bikel M $350,000 $388,750 Russell Teibert M $350,000 $387,500 Deiber Caicedo M-F $300,000 $331,125 Maxime Crepeau GK $250,000 $277,500 Jake Nerwinski D $255,000 $270,000 Jasser Khmiri D $240,000 $240,000 Bruno Gaspar D $200,000 $233,333 Cristian Gutierrez D $150,000 $167,500 Tosaint Ricketts F $160,000 $165,000 Derek Cornelius D $127,050 $139,001 Andy Rose M $132,000 $132,000 Evan Newton GK $95,000 $104,802 Ryan Raposo M $90,000 $104,000 Michael Baldisimo M $89,513 $91,275 Thelonius Bair F $81,375 $81,375 Simon Colyn M $81,375 $81,375 Thomas Hasal GK $81,375 $81,375 Kamron Habibullah M-F $63,547 $74,429 Damiano Pecile M $66,724 $72,818 Matteo Campagna D-M $63,547 $72,559 Gianfranco Facchineri D $66,724 $68,724 Isaac Boehmer GK $66,724 $66,724 Patrick Metcalfe M $66,724 $66,724 Javain Brown D $63,547 $63,547 David Egbo F $63,547 $63,547

While Cavallini is the highest paid player on the Whitecaps, he doesn’t come close to the richest players in the league, as he ranks 40th in guaranteed compensation.

The highest-paid players in MLS are Carlos Vela of LAFC ($6.3M), Javier Hernandez of LA Galaxy ($6M), Gonzalo Higuain of Inter Miami ($5.79M), and Alejandro Pozuelo of Toronto FC ($4.69M).