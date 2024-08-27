The new professional women’s soccer team in Vancouver officially has a name and logo.

A special announcement today revealed the West Coast-based team will be known as Vancouver Rise FC.

“It’s a beacon of empowerment and progress, inspiring the next generation to rise above and chase their dreams,” reads the team’s press release.

“Just as the mountains and sun overlook the city each day, bringing light and energy to the world, Vancouver Rise FC represents the dawning of a new era in soccer.”

The newly released badge for the team can be seen below. The city’s iconic mountains are featured prominently on the top.

The club’s three primary colours are teal, gold, and black. Each has been selected for a specific reason. The teal represents the natural beauty of the province, the gold for summer sunsets, and the black for the Pacific Ocean.

The team will compete in the brand-new Northern Super League. The competition will feature six teams with host cities stretching across the nation from Vancouver to Halifax.

The league will debut in 2025, with the first games in the spring. Big brands like Canadian Tire, SportCheck, DoorDash, Air Canada, and CIBC have already signed on as league sponsors in some capacity.

Some details about the team’s creation broke in late May, but the name and logo have been unknown until now.

“This is a landmark moment for professional sports in Canada,” said former national team star and team sporting director Stephanie Labbé in a press release. “Vancouver has always had incredible support for the women’s game, and now the city finally has a team to call their own.”

“After months of consulting with fans and stakeholders, we are proud to announce the identity of this club that we are building together. Vancouver Rise FC will be a team that will inspire generations to come, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to be a part of it.”

Tickets to see the team play will go on sale in the coming weeks. More information can be found on the club’s website.