Top Vancouver Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki has been turning some heads at the Young Stars tournament.

The former first-round pick has been one of the most impressive players at the prospects event featuring the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets.

The winger has been playing on a dominant top line alongside Arshdeep Bains and Aatu Räty.

While he hasn’t found the back of the net through the first two games, Lekkerimäki has been very noticeable and has had several strong scoring chances.

He was especially impressive in the first game against the Oilers prospect team. The sniper hit iron multiple times and created many goal-scoring opportunities.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki was as advertised for the #Canucks last night. He had several scoring chances and could've easily had a multi-goal night. He looked more dangerous than I expected. You can see some of his best plays below. Will he play NHL games this year? 🎥: Canucks pic.twitter.com/w3spUaGUCV — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) September 14, 2024

The performance in that game had many Canucks fans online excited about the youngster’s progression.

Lekkerimaki is so dangerous holy crap. — M.D (@nucks0) September 14, 2024

Best player on the ice tonight for sure. Would love to see him have a chance with Pettersson in the big club this year, see if they can build a bit of chemistry. — Liam (@millerthegoat9) September 14, 2024

I would agree. Almost has three goals. — krufrank (Cutting Edge Comics) (@krufrank) September 14, 2024

He looked like the best player on the ice. Very unlucky to not have at least a couple goals. — Ktownchef (@ktownchef) September 14, 2024

100% People that are saying “let him cook in the AHL” must have been watching a different game then me. You could clearly tell this young man was seeing the Ice like only a few can. Give him a player like EP40, and watch the magic happen. The kid is the real deal! — zipper (@zee_zipper) September 14, 2024

That scout nailed it — Liam (@alstad004) September 14, 2024

Scoreless first period between Canucks and Oilers despite Vancouver's top line dominating — led by Jonathan Lekkerimaki, who was the best player on the ice, coming close on seemingly every shift, including a point blank chance on the doorstep denied by Nathaniel Day! — Larry Fisher (@LarryFisher_KDC) September 14, 2024

lekki is so good — gloria (RIP JG13) (@hot4lekkerimaki) September 14, 2024

Lekkerimaki’s game last night reminiscent of Pavel Bure’s first game — Jim Robson-GOAT (@Burrows_steals) September 14, 2024

While playing NHL games this season would be slightly ahead of schedule for the winger who has yet to play a full season in North America, it is possible.

Lekkerimäki did play six AHL games at the end of last year and finished with a goal and an assist. He will get the chance to make the NHL team at training camp but seems likely to begin this season in the AHL once again.

The 5-foot-11 forward had an excellent year in the SHL last season, finishing with 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points in 46 games. It was a massive step forward for the top prospect, who had a disappointing season the year after getting picked up by the Canucks.

The Canucks play their final game of the tournament today at 2:30 pm PT against the Flames. The game will be streamed on the team’s website for free.