Canucks fans are loving Lekkerimäki's play in Young Stars tournament

Noah Strang
|
Sep 16 2024, 8:01 pm
Top Vancouver Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki has been turning some heads at the Young Stars tournament.

The former first-round pick has been one of the most impressive players at the prospects event featuring the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets.

The winger has been playing on a dominant top line alongside Arshdeep Bains and Aatu Räty.

While he hasn’t found the back of the net through the first two games, Lekkerimäki has been very noticeable and has had several strong scoring chances.

He was especially impressive in the first game against the Oilers prospect team. The sniper hit iron multiple times and created many goal-scoring opportunities.

The performance in that game had many Canucks fans online excited about the youngster’s progression.

While playing NHL games this season would be slightly ahead of schedule for the winger who has yet to play a full season in North America, it is possible.

Lekkerimäki did play six AHL games at the end of last year and finished with a goal and an assist. He will get the chance to make the NHL team at training camp but seems likely to begin this season in the AHL once again.

The 5-foot-11 forward had an excellent year in the SHL last season, finishing with 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points in 46 games. It was a massive step forward for the top prospect, who had a disappointing season the year after getting picked up by the Canucks.

The Canucks play their final game of the tournament today at 2:30 pm PT against the Flames. The game will be streamed on the team’s website for free.

