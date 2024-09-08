Canadian men's soccer team scores historic win over USA

On Saturday afternoon, the Canadian men’s national soccer team accomplished something that hasn’t been done in over 50 years with their win over the USA.

The two countries were battling it out in an international friendly in Kansas City. This was Canada’s first match since placing fourth at the Copa America back in July and its first against its American rivals in over a year.

It seemed like the Canadians were extra motivated for the match after their surprising run at the Copa America tournament. The team struck early with a strike from Jacob Shaffelburg in the 17th minute. Jonathan David followed that up in the 58th minute with an insurance marker to put the Canadians up 2-0.

The Americans would cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal from Luca De La Torre in the 68th minute but couldn’t find the equalizer.

The victory marked the first time Canada defeated the USA on American soil since 1957.

GOAL 🇨🇦🇨🇦 It's JONATHAN DAVID 🥶 The #CanMNT go up 2-0 over the #USMNT as Jonathan David rounds out another turnover pounce 🇨🇦 🔴 TUNE IN on OneSoccer pic.twitter.com/Inw4Ltk0H9 — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) September 7, 2024

This also was the first Canadian victory of any kind over the USA since 2022, when the Canadians took home a 2-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier held in Hamilton.

These two countries are healthy rivals in just about every sport, and it appears that the playing field is as level as ever now. Canada has been on the rise lately and managed to finish ahead of the United States in the 2024 Copa America tournament.

However, the Americans still hold an advantage in World Cup success. They made it to the Round of 16 in 2022, while Canada finished last in their group with three losses.

Canada’s American manager, Jesse Marsch, poured more fuel into the rivalry after the match, saying he’d rather manage Canada than his native USA.

“I’d much rather coach Canada than the US right now,” Marsch told reporters. “You can see the mentality that’s been developed, you can see the way this team plays, you can see how much they love playing for the national team.

“Really excited to be here.”

How'd it feel to beat the U.S. for Jesse Marsch? 👀 🎙️ "I'd rather coach our team 100%, no questions asked – I'd much rather coach the #CanMNT than the #USMNT right now." ▶️ FULL PRESSER on OS YouTube pic.twitter.com/HE3rFjB2Ha — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) September 7, 2024

Canadian soccer fans won’t have to wait long to see their country back on the pitch for another match against a North American opponent. The team is set to head to Texas on Tuesday for a neutral-site friendly against Mexico.