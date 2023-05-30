White Spot is launching a nostalgic anniversary menu next month

Iconic BC restaurant brand White Spot is celebrating a whopping 95 years of business.

The beloved restaurant, which is Canada’s longest-running chain, has something super special for fans across the province who want to get in on a tasty celebration.

From June 5 to July 16, folks can enjoy a nostalgic 95th-anniversary menu.

The limited-time-only offerings up for order will include the following:

Crispy Fried Chicken

Half Rack Ribs & Crispy Chicken

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Fried Dills

BC Chicken Burger with secret Triple “O” sauce

On top of all that, the restaurant brand is introducing a special Birthday Cake Shake. The Kids’ Pirate Paks will also offer a birthday cake shake or birthday cake sundae option.

Pretty sweet news, right?

“We are so proud of what we’ve built here,” said Warren Erhart, President & CEO, White Spot Restaurants, who retires this summer after 33 years of dedicated leadership.

“We’ve been operating for almost a century, and over that time the values on which Nat Bailey founded White Spot have only grown stronger. Nat would be proud if he could see us today.”

What started as one location in 1928 (Canada’s first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th) has grown to be a 132-restaurant operation, including White Spot and Triple O’s outposts throughout BC, Alberta, Ontario, and Asia.

The brand also operates five mobile food trucks and an R+D Kitchen by White Spot location in Burnaby, BC.

Be sure to head into one of White Spot’s many locations next month and check out this menu while you can.