Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Here are the pros and cons of a snowy winter

Hallmark movies have marked snow as the final puzzle piece in the picture of a perfect Christmas. But, the reality of a white Christmas can be slightly different from the movies.

We asked the people of Vancouver if they wanted to see a white Christmas this year, and it was a unanimous yes. Most want to see snow for a magical Christmas feeling, but there are also some drawbacks to what happens in the city when the snow kicks in.

We rounded up the best pros and cons of a white Christmas for you to consider whether you should book a last-minute trip to escape the cold this holiday season.

Pros of a white Christmas

Winter activities

More snow means more chance to hit the slopes. BC has some great mountains where you can do all the winter sports and activities that Vancouverites love, so it’s no wonder that people want a white Christmas. Vancouver local Caleb shared how “snowboarding, skiing, [and] sledding” make the winter fun as it means there are “a lot more things to do.”

Snow adds to the festivities

Winter brings dark and dreary days with the sun disappearing in the late afternoon. Caleb pointed out that having the snow gives winter that Christmas feeling and makes each day more bearable.

“It just makes it feel a lot more like Christmas when it’s snowing,” Caleb shared. “I think Christmas gets me through the winter.”

Snow-filled walks

Exercise can quickly feel like a chore, but those daily walks become much more picturesque with the snow. The snow makes you feel as if you’re walking through a winter wonderland. As Vancouverite Jamie put it, “Just walking outside [is] really nice.”

Cons of a white Christmas

Travel breakdowns

While a white Christmas can be beautiful, it isn’t always the most practical. If you remember the snowfall that hit in late November 2022, you’ll know the struggle of commuting while it’s snowing. Vancouver’s public transit system is definitely not built for the snow, and it can take residents hours to get home. However, Vancouverite Phillip said, “It’s so beautiful, it’s worth the trade-off.”

It becomes freezing cold

Canada as a whole is known for being a cold country, which is understandable given the amount of snow some provinces see. Despite BC not being known for its snow, the province can still get incredibly cold. It isn’t easy to enjoy being outside when you can barely feel your hands and feet. Plus, it’s not fun seeing your heating bill climb in price just to stay warm.

Do you want to see a white Christmas in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments below.