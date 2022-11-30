NewsWeather

BC slammed with massive dump of snow and 100 km/h wind (PHOTOS)

Nov 30 2022, 7:08 pm
BC slammed with massive dump of snow and 100 km/h wind (PHOTOS)
@eshanken/Twitter

BC got a blast of winter weather – even though it’s still November – with snow and wind slamming into many regions this week.

A new report by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) shows exactly how much snow and wind was observed on on November 29.

“A deep low-pressure system brought strong winds, blowing snow, and widespread snowfall to the south coast on Tuesday,” the agency said.

“Over the Lower Mainland, there were multiple snowfall reports with amounts between 10 to 20 cm. Over Inland and Eastern Vancouver Island, there were multiple reports with 15 to 25 cm of snowfall accumulation,” said ECCC.

Here are all the snowfall amounts from last night at weather observation sites:

  • Campbell River: 21 cm
  • Malahat: 7 cm
  • North Courtenay: 25 cm
  • North Delta: 10 cm
  • Pitt Meadows: 15 cm
  • Port Alberni: 24 cm
  • Vancouver International Airport: 10 cm
  • White Rock: 7 cm
  • Squamish: 19 cm
  • Whistler: 9 cm
  • Lytton: 9 cm
  • Quesnel: 7 cm
  • Puntzi Mountain: 7 cm
  • Coquihalla Summit: 7 cm
  • Paulson Summit: 20 cm
  • Warfield: 15 cm

In addition to the snow, it was also incredibly windy. Here are all the places that saw peak windspeeds recorded on November 29:

  • Trial Island: 89 km/h
  • Victoria Kelp Reefs: 101 km/h
  • Discovery Island: 103 km/h
  • Victoria International Airport: 70 km/h
  • Victoria Harbour: 80 km/h
  • Comox: 69 km/h
  • Grief Point: 80 km/h
  • Saturna Island: 93 km/h
  • Chrome Lightstation: 111 km/h

Environment Canada’s summary might have preliminary or unofficial information and is not a final or complete report. Still, these initial numbers are shocking!

With files from Daily Hive Staff

