BC slammed with massive dump of snow and 100 km/h wind (PHOTOS)

BC got a blast of winter weather – even though it’s still November – with snow and wind slamming into many regions this week.

A new report by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) shows exactly how much snow and wind was observed on on November 29.

“A deep low-pressure system brought strong winds, blowing snow, and widespread snowfall to the south coast on Tuesday,” the agency said.

“Over the Lower Mainland, there were multiple snowfall reports with amounts between 10 to 20 cm. Over Inland and Eastern Vancouver Island, there were multiple reports with 15 to 25 cm of snowfall accumulation,” said ECCC.

Here are all the snowfall amounts from last night at weather observation sites:

Campbell River : 21 cm

: 21 cm Malahat : 7 cm

North Courtenay : 25 cm

North Delta : 10 cm

Pitt Meadows : 15 cm

Port Alberni : 24 cm

Vancouver International Airport : 10 cm

White Rock : 7 cm

Squamish : 19 cm

Whistler : 9 cm

Lytton : 9 cm

Quesnel : 7 cm

Puntzi Mountain : 7 cm

Coquihalla Summit : 7 cm

Paulson Summit : 20 cm

Warfield: 15 cm

I'll post this calming video from SFU. But it is really scary to see what this Snowstorm did to Metro Vancouver's commuters tonight. Did people not take this seriously? Plows were out in full force early on. Snow was too heavy for them to keep up. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/iulNxDBlED — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) November 30, 2022

Thank you to all who’ve shoveled their walks & those of their neighbours. With freezing❄️ conditions expected tonight residents & businesses should clear walks for pedestrians & scooters ASAP. Big shout out to @CityofVancouver @cupe1004 staff for clearing major roads. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/FMHES2aYQq — Mike Klassen 麥嘉信 (@MikeKlassen) November 30, 2022

Someone decided “nope,” and just left this evo in the middle of the street on a hill in a snowstorm. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/9rGCTAEDfa — meghan_wise (@MeghanWise_) November 30, 2022

In addition to the snow, it was also incredibly windy. Here are all the places that saw peak windspeeds recorded on November 29:

Trial Island : 89 km/h

: 89 km/h Victoria Kelp Reefs : 101 km/h

Discovery Island : 103 km/h

Victoria International Airport : 70 km/h

Victoria Harbour : 80 km/h

Comox : 69 km/h

Grief Point : 80 km/h

Saturna Island : 93 km/h

Chrome Lightstation: 111 km/h

Environment Canada’s summary might have preliminary or unofficial information and is not a final or complete report. Still, these initial numbers are shocking!

With files from Daily Hive Staff