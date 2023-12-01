These spots near Vancouver saw the first snowfall of the season

Snowfall finally appeared in parts of the Lower Mainland, and although it skipped a few places, some cities were lucky enough to receive a healthy dose.
There are, however, currently two highway snowfall warnings for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and on the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler.
Now that snow has finally touched down in some spots, let’s look at all the places in the Lower Mainland that are closer to a white winter season.
Hope
#Hope #BC in the eastern #FraserValley seeing snow this morning!
Thanks for the tag @PopShopRadio1 #BCSnow #BCStorm #BCwx #YHEwx @50ShadesofVan https://t.co/EQw0CAXKlE
— Ryan Voutilainen 🇨🇦🇫🇮 (@RyanVoutilainen) December 1, 2023
Hope saw snow early this morning, and the flakes are still flying. Environment and Climate Change Canada predicted that the first day of frost in Vancouver would be on November 10, but so far, we haven’t seen any snowfall just yet.
Squamish
❄️#BCHwy99 – One of the first snowfalls of the season is currently underway along the #SeaToSky corridor. 🏔️
📷Photo at Alice Lake Rd shows snow falling, as well as a vehicle partially in the ditch.
🛞 Ensure your vehicle is equipped with the proper tires, and watch for… pic.twitter.com/Hgxw2jj6Mj
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 1, 2023
Some wet snow falling in #Squamish in #BC’s #SeaToSky country this evening!
(About 60km N of Vancouver) https://t.co/zPhYhRPjks
— Ryan Voutilainen 🇨🇦🇫🇮 (@RyanVoutilainen) December 1, 2023
One of the season’s first snowfalls is underway, happening roughly 12 km outside of Squamish.
Coquitlam
Just enough Snow to create the teeny tiniest Snowman you have probably ever seen. Westwood Plateau in Coquitlam, BC at 945pm. @KGordonGlobalBC @50ShadesofVan @RyanVoutilainen @weathernetwork @SeattleWXGuy @RandySmall pic.twitter.com/vkRCnnY4zV
— Brad Atchison (@Brad604) December 1, 2023
There was enough snow to make a small snowman in Coquitlam. Thankfully, it was sturdy enough to use as a dash ornament.
Burnaby
@50ShadesofVan wet snow@ SFU campus Burnaby as of 9:30 pm pic.twitter.com/RMUZbOTaIA
— Mark73 (@MarkShumas) December 1, 2023
Wet snow and slippery conditions were present and accounted for at Burnaby’s SFU campus.
Are you ready for snow this season? Let us know in the comments.