These spots near Vancouver saw the first snowfall of the season

Snowfall on the Sea to Sky Highway in Whistler. (Shutterstock)

Snowfall finally appeared in parts of the Lower Mainland, and although it skipped a few places, some cities were lucky enough to receive a healthy dose.

There are, however, currently two highway snowfall warnings for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and on the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler.

Now that snow has finally touched down in some spots, let’s look at all the places in the Lower Mainland that are closer to a white winter season.

Hope

Hope saw snow early this morning, and the flakes are still flying. Environment and Climate Change Canada predicted that the first day of frost in Vancouver would be on November 10, but so far, we haven’t seen any snowfall just yet.

Squamish

❄️#BCHwy99 – One of the first snowfalls of the season is currently underway along the #SeaToSky corridor. 🏔️ 📷Photo at Alice Lake Rd shows snow falling, as well as a vehicle partially in the ditch. 🛞 Ensure your vehicle is equipped with the proper tires, and watch for… pic.twitter.com/Hgxw2jj6Mj — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 1, 2023

One of the season’s first snowfalls is underway, happening roughly 12 km outside of Squamish.

Coquitlam

There was enough snow to make a small snowman in Coquitlam. Thankfully, it was sturdy enough to use as a dash ornament.

Burnaby

@50ShadesofVan wet snow@ SFU campus Burnaby as of 9:30 pm pic.twitter.com/RMUZbOTaIA — Mark73 (@MarkShumas) December 1, 2023

Wet snow and slippery conditions were present and accounted for at Burnaby’s SFU campus.

Are you ready for snow this season? Let us know in the comments.