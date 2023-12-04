Georges St-Pierre goes for snowy cold plunge in Montreal pool

Canadian MMA legend Georges St-Pierre may not be getting in the ring much these days, but he still enjoys pushing his body to its limits.

Often seen participating in intense workouts on social media, St-Pierre is also a pretty big cold plunge enthusiast.

And his latest dip was something to behold.

With much of Quebec being hit by a snowstorm throughout Sunday night, GSP decided to kick off the week at the edge of the pool outside his Montreal home in nothing but flip-flops and a bathing suit.

He shared the footage on Instagram with a French caption that translates to “I love living to the extreme.”

“Probably one of the last times I use my pool before it becomes a solid block of ice,” the UFC Hall of Famer said before stepping into his inground pool and submerging himself.

“I got cold watching this,” one Instagram user commented under the video.

“Georges is so tough even his nightmares are scared of him,” another chimed in.

Adding to the “extreme” factor, the 42-year-old is nearing the halfway point of a four-day water fast.

While it may appear that GSP is training for an upcoming fight, he recently withdrew from the upcoming UFC Fight Pass Invitational due to injury.

With that said, rumours have begun circulating about his involvement in UFC 300, set to take place in Spring 2024.

St.Pierre officially announced his retirement from the UFC on February 21, 2019, at a press conference. However, the Saint-Isidore, Quebec, native first left the sport in 2013 shortly after defeating Diaz at UFC 158 at the Bell Centre in Montreal via unanimous decision.

He also won his highly anticipated comeback fight against Michael Bisping in 2017, claiming the middleweight championship at UFC 217.

Considered one of the greatest fighters in the sport’s history, St-Pierre amassed an impressive record of 26 wins and just two losses over his career.