"I don't think much has really changed": Vancouver's anniversary of 11-hour snowstorm commute

On this day last year, a November snowstorm brought the perfect mix of flurries and blowing snow to completely knock out Metro Vancouver’s transportation infrastructure.

Major bridges closed, the Massey Tunnel was a mess, and a few key collisions brought the region’s highways to a standstill. Many drivers were trapped on the road for 12 hours or more, with their afternoon commute stretching into the next day.

One of those drivers was radio host, longtime journalist, and former BC MLA Jas Johal. It took him more than eight hours to drive from Vancouver to Tsawwassen, and the only things to keep him going were takeout pizza and Christmas carols.

Now, a year later, Johal doesn’t think the Lower Mainland is any more prepared.

“I don’t think much has really changed,” he told Daily Hive. “And I think in the era of climate change, whether it be snow or other weather-related issues, I think that has to be part of our broader conversation.”

Part of the problem, Johal thinks, is that Metro Vancouver is incredibly siloed and there’s a lack of coordination between governments.

“You have a region run by 21 municipalities, 21 fire chiefs, 21 police chiefs, 21 different responses to snow.”

He sees amalgamation, for easier pooling of resources, as one step forward — but it’s not going to be simple, or quick. But as the Lower Mainland’s population grows, he wants to see it integrate as a cohesive region.

“A region like Vancouver, which represents 55% of British Columbia’s population, 61% of its GDP, cannot afford to have a commute that lasts eight hours… It’s an economic impact to the city.”

Johal always keeps an emergency kit in his car. It’s a practice drilled into him from his years as a foreign correspondent. After facing such a hellish commute, it’s something more drivers tell Daily Hive they’ll do going forward.

Mary Lavery spent more than eight hours driving home from her volunteering shift at Canuck Children’s Place Hospice last year on November 29. The terrifying and isolating experience convinced her to always pack the car with emergency supplies.

“Just the importance of having a couple of granola bars and water. Just stick it under the seat — you never know,” she told Daily Hive last year.

As for the governments of the region, they say they’re ready for snow this year.

The BC Ministry of Transportation, whose contractors are responsible for maintaining many of the bridges connecting cities in the region, characterized last year’s snowstorm as an “extraordinary event” that dumped 30 centimetres of snow on some areas during the busy afternoon commute. A spokesperson added the ministry has “taken lessons” from it.

BC government places pre-emptive tow trucks at choke points

Going into forecasted snowstorms this year, the ministry says heavy tow trucks will be placed at strategic points to clear commercial and passenger vehicles that get stuck. This should help clear the way for plows.

The ministry also vows to post closures online as quickly as possible via DriveBC, and said it’s been working with local governments to assess and prepare for communications during big snow events.

As well, the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges are equipped with snow collars to get ice and debris off the cables in inclement weather, which the ministry activates as needed.

“During snowy weather, drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and check DriveBC, to stay off the road should conditions worsen, and to ensure their vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires should they have to travel,” the ministry said.

As for Vancouver itself, the City’s snow clearance plan prioritizes major roads, bus routes, streets used to access hospitals, and bridges within city limits. Major pedestrian routes including the Arbutus Greenway, Central Valley Greenway, False Creek Seawall, and Coal Harbour Seawall also get cleared quickly.

The City has also purchased two new brine trucks this year, and staff have been testing them out recently.

The City of Vancouver is in charge of bridges within the city connecting downtown to Kitsilano, False Creek, and Olympic Village; while the Ministry, its contractors, and even the Vancouver Airport Authority are responsible for bridges connecting Vancouver to Richmond and the North Shore.

“During significant snow events we encourage residents to only take essential trips,” a City spokesperson said. “Keeping roads clear of vehicles helps our crews do their work. And if they must commute, it is safest to stick to major routes that are treated via our winter maintenance plan.”

Vancouver has so far experienced a much milder November this year, and no snow is in the forecast as we head into December.