Snowfall warning for Whistler means the Sea To Sky will get messy

Intense weather systems arriving in BC this weekend mean that it could get hairy on the highways.

In the late morning on Saturday, November 13, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning in effect for the Sea to Sky highway between Squamish and Whistler.

The agency said that an atmospheric river event will bring in 15 cm of snowfall overnight.

Then, a rush of warm air from the Pineapple Express will arrive, changing the precipitation to heavy rain overnight.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Environment Canada also reminded drivers that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, creating hazardous driving conditions. When snow builds up quickly, it can make travel difficult, so adapt your driving to change with the road conditions.

You can check up-to-date road conditions at Drive BC and learn more about how to drive for winter conditions. In BC, vehicles on highways must have winter tires.

Keep following Environment Canada’s alerts and report severe weather by tweeting it out with the hashtag #BCStorm or by sending an email to [email protected]