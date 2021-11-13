Rainfall warning issued ahead of the "atmospheric river" headed for Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver ahead of the “atmospheric river” that’s expected to drench the region today.

The warning was issued early Saturday morning and is in effect for several areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

The storm will begin Saturday evening and last through Monday, Environment Canada said. Local river levels will rise and river flows will increase, which could lead to flooding.

Metro Vancouver, western Fraser Valley and parts of the Sunshine Coast will see up to 100 mm of rain, while Howe Sound and eastern Fraser Valley will see up to 150 mm of rain.

“A significant atmospheric river event will bring copious amounts of rain and near record temperatures to the BC south coast beginning late this afternoon,” the warning reads.

“As the warm front approaches, steady rain will develop late this afternoon.”

The rain will be heaviest on Sunday afternoon and night, but will ease on Monday as a cold front pushes the precipitation out of the region.

Environment Canada said the “copious” rainfall may result in washouts, debris flow, and pooling water as rising temperatures melt snow at higher elevations.