Vancouver is still piecing together exactly what happened late Saturday afternoon as a tornado watch was in effect and video footage captured what looks like waterspouts and tornados.

On Saturday, November 6, Environment Canada issued a tornado watch at 5:30 pm. They said that the extreme weather created a ” dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

Then, by 5:54 pm, the tornado watch ended. In that brief window of time, Vancouverites shared what they saw on social media and UBC in particular was hit hard by the storm.

One video taken at the UBC golf course shows what looks like a tiny tornado touching down just metres away.

In another video taken at the UBC golf course, you can see an incredible amount of debris flying through the air as clouds swirl in the grey skies.





When atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes, Environment Canada issues a Tornado watch.

While there is currently a special weather statement in effect for Metro Vancouver, it seems like the short-lived tornado threat is over.