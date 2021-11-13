"Pineapple Express" to drench Vancouver with up to 200 mm of rain

Brace yourself, Vancouver. It’s going to be an extremely wet weekend, and it’s all thanks to the “Pineapple Express.”

The Weather Network says excessive rain will be heading to Vancouver on Saturday night, expected to bring 100-200 mm of precipitation.

Wet conditions are expected to last until Monday morning.

You may be wondering what marijuana has to do with the weather, but the popular strain of weed was actually named after the Pineapple Express, which is one type of atmospheric river.

“An atmospheric river will start to impact the coast by Saturday evening. In this particular case, we will be tapping into moisture originating from the Hawaiian islands, hence a Pineapple Express,” said Jessie Uppal, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, in a statement.

Special weather statements are already in effect, but weather experts are warning that flooding may be a possibility.

Sunday is expected to be the worst of it when it comes to precipitation.

Some welcome dry conditions are expected to commence after this wet storm, and cooler than seasonal temperatures are expected next week.

Environment Canada has also released a special weather statement.