Whistler Blackcomb is reopening this month

Whistler Blackcomb has announced it intends to reopen its operations for the summer on Monday, May 31.

“We are very excited to announce we are targeting a return to operations… in line with the COVID-19 Health recommendations of Vancouver Coastal Health, the Province of BC and Provincial Health Authority,” the resort said on social media.

“Our focus continues to be on the health of our guests, employees and community.”

The resort said that upon reopening, it will operate “with the same COVID Safety Protocols we have operated with all year, regardless of your immunization status, and will continue to encourage all guests to follow the Provincial Health Officer’s guidance on travel.”

It also offered some reminders and further information as to what visitors can expect:

Sightseeing on the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola and Whistler Mountain Bike Park will be open from May 31.

Reservations are not required this summer.

Face masks must be worn when entering and exiting gondolas.

Face masks remain mandatory, inside and outside, whenever you are in close proximity to other guests, including all lift lines, restaurants, patios and shops.

Refrain from eating and drinking in the gondola lift lines — a water bottle is recommended for water stations.

The resort ended its ski season early and has been closed since late March, following the implementation of BC’s “circuit breaker” restrictions.

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced the lifting of the circuit breaker, and unveiled its restart plan for expanding social and physical interaction as well as opening up different sectors of the economy.

As part of its announcement, however, the province said that current restrictions around recreational travel within one’s own health region will remain in place until June 15.

From there, restrictions will be lifted, although travellers will still be advised to check local travel advisories.