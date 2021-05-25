BC health officials say masks will be a "personal choice" by September

On Tuesday, British Columbia health officials presented a plan to reopen the province and restart the economy.

Among the details, information on when masks might fully be optional or ultimately no longer required was presented.

According to the province, masks will remain mandatory until at least July 1, at which point officials say they will change the guidance to “recommended,” in Step 3 of the provincial restart plan.

This guidance will remain in place until September 7, at which point masks will be a “personal choice,” officials said.

Prior to steps 3 and 4, sector associations will work with public health and WorkSafeBC to

update sector guidelines to meet updated public health guidance.

All updated workplace safety plans should be ready by July 1 prior to shifting into Step 3, the province noted. These plans will be based on updated sector guidelines.