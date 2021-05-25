While BC’s circuit breaker restrictions were lifted on Tuesday, officials said provincial travel restrictions that are currently in place will remain for now.

During a press conference, BC Premier John Horgan said rules around recreational travel within one’s own health region will remain in place until June 15.

From there, the province said, restrictions will be lifted and there will be no BC travel restrictions – although travellers are still advised to check local travel advisories.

On Tuesday afternoon, the provincial government unveiled its restart plan for expanding social and physical interaction as well as opening up different sectors of the economy.

The plan is broken down into four steps and is described by officials as “a slow and gradual return to a more normal life.”

“British Columbians have sacrificed so much over the last 15 months to help keep people and our communities safe,” Horgan said in a statement.

“We have made tremendous strides with our vaccination program, and we are now in a position where we can move forward with a plan to slowly bring us back together.”

BC’s restart plan is divided into four steps. In order to progress further into the restart plan, factors such as COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths, and vaccination levels will be taken into account.