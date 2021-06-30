What's open on Canada Day in Vancouver

Canada is celebrating its 154th birthday on Thursday, July 1.

Generally, most stores and shops will remain open on Canada Day except for government offices, municipal buildings, banks, and post offices.

Some small businesses and shops, restaurants, and retail stores will remain open at their own discretion.

We’d recommend calling and double-checking before you head out on Thursday, especially in light of the pandemic.

Please remember to adhere to all physical distancing guidelines and protocols if you plan to visit any of these locations.

Here’s what’s open on Canada Day this year.

Liquor stores

BC Liquor Stores – open, but some locations with limited hours

Most private liquor stores are open

Grocery Stores

Pharmacies

Malls

The following malls are open – refer to their websites for specific hours: