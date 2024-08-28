New temporary "VANCOUVER" sign at Granville Square Plaza, as seen on June 29, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and it’s set to be a good one!

Family get-togethers, days at the beach, BBQs, patio parties, and more — there’s a lot to do this Labour Day long weekend around Vancouver especially considering the great weather that is expected.

Environment Canada’s forecast currently calls for sunny conditions through the start of the Labour Day long weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 22°C on Friday (August 30), 23°C on Saturday (August 31), 27°C on Sunday (September 1), and 23°C on Monday (September 2).

But for those who wish to tick off their shopping lists, host a family dinner, or enjoy the last day of the PNE fair, the options are endless, especially if you plan ahead!

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed this Labour Day long weekend.

Open: Grocery stores

If you’re stocking up on groceries or need to shop for a family dinner, most grocery stores have you covered.

However, we recommend checking your local store for specific opening hours.

Open: Pharmacies

Whether you need an aspirin to help you through a hangover or to prepare you to head back to work on Tuesday, most pharmacies will be open on Monday.

Open: Malls

Most malls are open this Labour Day weekend, but the hours may vary.

Open: Entertainment

Vancouver is never short on entertainment.

Here are some places to visit but again, be sure to check the hours before you go.

Open: Pools and fitness centres

Labour Day is your last chance to go swimming with your family and friends at a public pool. After Monday, the outdoor pools would sadly be closed for another year. So pick up your beach gear now!

Open: Golf courses and pitch and putts

Other places that are closed

Like any other national holiday, government offices like Canada Post and City Hall will be closed, as will banks and public libraries.

What are your plans for the long weekend? Let us know in the comments below.